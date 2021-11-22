ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Why Cade McNamara is unconcerned about Ohio State’s defense

By Isaiah Hole
 4 days ago
On Saturday, as Michigan readied to take on Maryland, the Wolverines were in pregame warmups. Some listened to music, while others looked at their phones regularly, getting updates on what Ohio State was doing to Michigan State.

By the time the Wolverines put on their uniforms to warm up in earnest, it was halftime, and the Buckeyes had a commanding 49-0 lead over the Spartans, which included over 400 yards passing from CJ Stroud. For some, it could have made the task a week ahead seem more daunting. But to Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, that wasn’t the case.

He was paying close attention until he couldn’t anymore, but as always, he was more focused on Michigan — both with the game against the Terrapins as well as knowing it’ll come down to the maize and blue this upcoming Saturday against OSU.

“Overall, ever since the Michigan State game, we just made it an emphasis that we just have to win every game from now on,” McNamara told Jon Jansen on the ‘Inside Michigan Football’ radio show. “We were aware of the score prior to us taking the field against Maryland, but I didn’t pay attention a ton to the end of the game. But at some point, it looked like it was out of control.”

But why is he more concerned about Michigan rather than Ohio State?

McNamara says that he feels like his team has been prepared at every stage of the game this year, especially on his side of the ball. When it comes to The Game, he feels like there will not be much, if anything, that catches him, the offense, or the coaches, off guard.

“Overall, our preparation this season has been great,” McNamara said. “We haven’t faced a team that has really fooled us. I know I can say the same thing about my preparation, and I’m confident in my preparation. This week, obviously, there’s going to be a heightened level of focus, that’s just what comes with this game. It’s also a point of emphasis that we don’t have to do anything abnormal in this game — we just have to be Michigan.”

One of the big questions is, if Michigan is to pull off the upset, who will be that player who will go down in the annals of Wolverines lore? This season, there hasn’t been one offensive player who has taken the reins — it appears to be a new player every game.

Against Maryland, it was Donovan Edwards. Against Penn State, it was Erick All. Against Indiana, it was Hassan Haskins. Against Michigan State, it was Andrel Anthony. Against Wisconsin, it was Roman Wilson. Against Washington, it was Blake Corum. In the other games, other players stepped up at different times, showing how deep this offense can be.

McNamara says that’s been by design, and he’s looking forward to seeing who ends up being that player who helps put the team on his back.

“That’s a point of emphasis that we’ve put in that room, especially that, in the tight end room, that it could be anyone at any time in any game,” McNamara said. “And it’s just a matter of who’s it gonna be? We could draw out of a hat who it’s gonna be in terms of the skill we have in this offense. I’m very comfortable going through my progressions at this point, I have a good grasp of the offense. When I’m able to understand what the defense is doing, I can get the ball to them that much faster.”

Many will note it’s Ohio State’s offense that’s vaunted, but the defense has shored up its early season issues, really tamping down on the mistakes after Week 3. But that doesn’t mean McNamara is leery of what he’ll be facing on Saturday.

Overall, he’s confident that the Wolverines will find some kind way to exploit the Buckeyes, and that the offense will find ways to move and score the football.

“I wouldn’t say I’m very concerned about anything,” McNamara said. “I’d say we’re looking to take advantage of Ohio State. As the week progresses, we’re gonna find ways to do that. I know this offense is going to be very confident going into this game.”

