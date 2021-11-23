Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens Pick, Prediction, Opening Betting Lines: Who wins on Sunday night?

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook. Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Lions +100000 | Browns +4100. This could be one of the uglier games on the Week 11 slate, and we will be picking accordingly. The Detroit Lions were so close to getting their first win of the season in Week 10, but a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers keeps them winless on the year. The Cleveland Browns were riding high after their Week 9 blowout of the Cincinnati Bengals, but a 45-7 crushing to the New England Patriots has brought them back to .500. Cleveland is suddenly in jeopardy of missing the playoffs despite starting the season 3-1. In 19 games played by these two teams this season, they have combined for 12 games of 17 points less, which means we may see a low-scoring affair in Cleveland this weekend.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO