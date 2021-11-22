ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys to activate DE DeMarcus Lawrence from IR soon. Here's what it means

By K.D. Drummond
 4 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys’ defense has been pulling off incredible feats for the last two weeks. They’ve improved greatly over the entire season, but holding the Atlanta Falcons to three points in Week 10 and corralling the Kansas City Chiefs for the final 40+ minutes of Week 11 have put a different tint on the vision of what Dan Quinn can do.

The fact they’ve done this without their best defensive player entering the season for all but one game makes things even more remarkable. Following the club’s Week 1 defeat at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has been out with a broken foot that required surgery. The team didn’t provide any details on how long he would be out, but finally, that stretch is coming to an end.

Lawrence is expected to be activated from IR this week, ahead of Thursday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but he is not expected to play.

For a bit of clarity, Lawrence could have his 21-day window started, which will allow him to practice with the team, but not take up a spot on the club’s 53-man roster. He would not be eligible to be on the gameday roster and by extension can’t suit up against the Raiders.

If he’s fully activated to the 53-man roster, that becomes a possibility, although the club is clearly telling the beat writers they do not intend to do that on Thursday.

The team’s website is using different verbiage than the above tweets, speaking to activating the practice window.

Dallas has survived with a 7-3 record without Lawrence, mostly due to the pressure Randy Gregory and rookie Micah Parsons have been able to create. Gregory missed Week 2 with COVID and recently had a calf strain that’s had him sit out the last two contests. He has five sacks on the season and has drawn numerous holding calls.

Parsons currently leads the team in sacks with eight, including two of Patrick Mahomes in Sunday’s 19-9 defeat.

Getting all three players in a rotation could unlock all sorts of possibilities for the Dallas pass rush, which includes Dorance Armstrong who has a sack in each contest since Gregory went out.

Lawrence has been the gold standard for edge play in Dallas over the last several years. He hasn’t amassed double digit sacks, but he consistently creates pocket-moving pressure from the left end and he’s the team’s best edge setter against the run. Adding him to the mix will be a big boost for the Dallas defense down the stretch.

Lawrence had five QB pressures of Tom Brady in Week 1 along with two run stops and a forced fumble. He’s had at least a 88.0 overall grade in Pro Football Focus’ system (max 100) for each of the last four seasons.

