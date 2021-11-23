ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

11/21 Big Ten Recap: Purdue Tops Nova

By Thomas Beindit
btpowerhouse.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Big Ten had an active day on Sunday with four teams in action, including marquee matchups for ranked Michigan and Purdue squads. Ultimately, the league had a generally successful day of play. Let’s take a look at what happened. Game of the Night:. -No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers 80,...

www.btpowerhouse.com

The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
FanSided

Clemson football fans furious at UNC for ruining ACC Championship hopes

With just minutes remaining between UNC and NC State, Clemson football fans had to be thinking the Tigers could be ACC Championship Game bound. Had you told Clemson football fans early in the season that Dabo Swinney’s Tigers would have a shot at the ACC Championship Game as they entered the final week, many might not have believed it. The team was struggling but, alas, they hit their stride and to make the conference title game, they needed an NC State loss to North Carolina and then a Wake Forest loss to Boston College.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Florida football has a new head coach according to Wikipedia

Someone decided to update Billy Napier’s Wikipedia page to make him the next head coach of the Florida football program. After firing former head coach Dan Mullen, the Florida football team is in dire need of a new program builder, someone along the lines of Billy Napier of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
FLORIDA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
North Carolina State
x1071.com

#4 Wisconsin falls to #9 Purdue in Big Ten showdown

MADISON, Wis. — For the second time in 12 days, Wisconsin volleyball couldn’t get past Purdue. The Badgers fell in 4 sets (20-25, 25-19, 22-25, 21-25) to the Boilermakers. Grace Loberg led the way with 12 kills, while Julia Orzol finished with 8. In the loss, Dana Rettke became the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
Person
Nova
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to ‘sparse’ crowd for Kansas State-Texas game

The Texas Longhorns are having their final game of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats and let’s say things haven’t gone to plan for today’s game. Texas was progressing well at the start of the season but after a loss to rival Oklahoma, the Longhorns went on a six-game losing streak that is still going. Now at 4-7, morale is rather low in Austin and that’s apparent with the crowd of today’s game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Villanova#Purdue Boilermakers 80#Cajuns#Jackson State
btpowerhouse.com

11/15 Big Ten Preview: Illinois at Marquette

The 2021 Gavitt Games tip off on Monday, with two marquee matchups for Illinois and Wisconsin. The league will also participate in two other games, including an intriguing road trip for Penn State. It figures to be a great night of action. Let’s take a look at the schedule. Game...
ILLINOIS STATE
btpowerhouse.com

11/12 Big Ten Preview: Minnesota-Western Kentucky

The Big Ten has a loaded slate on Friday, highlighted by an intriguing neutral site game between Minnesota and Western Kentucky. All told, 10 teams are in action. Let’s take a look at the schedule. Game of the Day:. -Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. Time/TV: 6:30PM ET (ESPNU)
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Big Ten Breakdown: Your Complete Guide to Every Big Ten Game in Week 11

Big Ten Football Schedule and Game Previews: Week 11. For Indiana, their bowl hopes are officially dead following their loss last week to Michigan, which dropped their record to 2-7. Rutgers, however, still has a slight chance at a bowl game with a 4-5 record and two games left to play. Both teams are coming off blowout losses and will be looking to end their season getting back on the right track. There is not a lot of positives to say for either team as both rank near the bottom in points per game, points allowed per game, and a host of other statistics. Simply put, this game could either be an ugly, low-scoring Big Ten game or completely defy expectations and be a shootout. Our money is on the latter, with a slight edge to Rutgers in this one.
COLLEGE SPORTS
offtackleempire.com

Big Ten Football Week 11 Picks, Previews, and Predictions

After weeks of trying we finally had a writer predict all of the winners. Kudos for BoilerUp89 are in order, especially considering we had a couple significant upsets this week. Well done, sir!. For the second week in a row, a writer rode a 6-1 ATS week to the top...
COLLEGE SPORTS

