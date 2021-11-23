11/21 Big Ten Recap: Purdue Tops Nova

Big Ten Football Schedule and Game Previews: Week 11. For Indiana, their bowl hopes are officially dead following their loss last week to Michigan, which dropped their record to 2-7. Rutgers, however, still has a slight chance at a bowl game with a 4-5 record and two games left to play. Both teams are coming off blowout losses and will be looking to end their season getting back on the right track. There is not a lot of positives to say for either team as both rank near the bottom in points per game, points allowed per game, and a host of other statistics. Simply put, this game could either be an ugly, low-scoring Big Ten game or completely defy expectations and be a shootout. Our money is on the latter, with a slight edge to Rutgers in this one.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO