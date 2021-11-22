Space Moth Lunar Edition

Marsupilami has been around a long time and the franchise now has a new 2D platformer that's absolutely wonderful so let's jump to it. I love 2D platformers and after watching the trailer for Marsupilami: Hoobadventure, I wanted to play it as it seemed promising. Now that I've finished it and even got myself a flashy platinum trophy, I must say that it completely exceeded my expectations as it's one of the best games in the genre that I've played in recent years. There really isn't much story as you simply play as Punch, Twister, or Hope who are on a quest to capture a ghost after they accidentally release it while playing with things they found on the beach. Let that be a lesson to you, kids! Of course, you don't really need a story but this silly premise acts as a worthy driving force nonetheless.

