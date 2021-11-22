ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Space Moth Lunar Edition

By A.J. Maciejewski
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have to hand it to shoot 'em up devs that get the classic formula just right so with that in mind, here's Space Moth Lunar Edition. Space Moth Lunar Edition is a vertical shmup that has you control what I can only guess is a Space Moth as you dodge...

TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘BloodRayne: ReVamped’, ‘Space Moth Lunar Edition’, Plus Today’s Other Releases and the Latest Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for November 18th, 2021. I don’t to jinx anything, but I think we might be past the new release peak for the year. There are plenty of new releases today, including the remasters of the BloodRayne games, a cool Arcade Archives pick, and a wild shoot-em-up called Space Moth Lunar Edition. But the number of new games is reasonable. It does not make my hands hurt. Nor do the lists of new and expiring sales, at least at the time of writing. That will almost certainly change dramatically in the next several hours. Oh boy! Well, let’s get to what we’ve got.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Fallout 76 shows off the Night of the Moth gameplay

We hate to break it to the Fallout 76 devs, but Halloween 2021 is kind of done and over at this point. So it feels a little weird that the post-apocalyptic title is revving up a spooky update for December 8th, but hey, maybe they lost track of the time after the world ended.
VIDEO GAMES
Space.com

How to photograph a lunar eclipse

Lunar eclipses are more common than the perhaps better-known solar eclipses but they’re no less spectacular from a photographic point of view. Instead of capturing the blocked outline of the sun, photographers can aim their cameras at a moon that's tinted red by the earth's own shadow. In this guide,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
videochums.com

Marsupilami: Hoobadventure

Marsupilami has been around a long time and the franchise now has a new 2D platformer that's absolutely wonderful so let's jump to it. I love 2D platformers and after watching the trailer for Marsupilami: Hoobadventure, I wanted to play it as it seemed promising. Now that I've finished it and even got myself a flashy platinum trophy, I must say that it completely exceeded my expectations as it's one of the best games in the genre that I've played in recent years. There really isn't much story as you simply play as Punch, Twister, or Hope who are on a quest to capture a ghost after they accidentally release it while playing with things they found on the beach. Let that be a lesson to you, kids! Of course, you don't really need a story but this silly premise acts as a worthy driving force nonetheless.
VIDEO GAMES
videochums.com

Is Age of Empires Still Worth Playing?

Last month, Age of Empires IV released for PC and it marks the first full installment of the franchise since Age of Empires III back in 2005. I spent a good chunk of time on it and had a fairly good time but before I first booted it up, a couple questions kept entering my mind: does Age of Empires have a place in gaming anymore and is the franchise on the whole still worth playing?
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Earth Defense Force 6 for PS5 & PS4 Reveals New Underground Gameplay

D3 Publisher hosted a livestream to reveal new gameplay of the upcoming Earth Defense Force 6. We get to see a new level, which appears to be underground. This should feel familiar to fans of the series. On top of that, we know that humanity has mostly retreated under the surface before the beginning of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
Iola Register

Lunar eclipse ahead

Friday morning sky watchers all across North America will get the chance to watch an almost total lunar eclipse. By an almost total lunar eclipse I mean that at mid-eclipse the Moon will be 97.4 % covered by the Earth’s shadow. There will be just a small sliver of the Moon that will remain exposed to the Sun’s light and because of this, the eclipse will be considered a partial eclipse. Partial lunar eclipses like this don’t happen very often so this will also be the longest partial lunar eclipse since the year 1441.
ASTRONOMY
NASA

Lunar Swirl Reiner Gamma

Lunar swirls are bright, often sinuous features with the appearance of abstract paintings. They are unique to the Moon. This image from NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) depicts Reiner Gamma, a bright patch amid the otherwise dark Oceanus Procellarum mare on the near side of the Moon. While visible from a backyard telescope, LRO's view from orbit reveals tendrils that extend for several hundred kilometers.
ASTRONOMY
gizmochina.com

ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Space Edition to feature Image Fusion Technology

ZTE has already announced that the company will be launching a new variant of its current flagship smartphone Axon 30 Ultra on 25th November in China, which is dubbed as ZTE Axon 30 Ultra Space Edition. Ahead of the phone getting officially unveiled, the company has shared another teaser which...
CELL PHONES
Variety

The Best Gaming and PS5 Deals to Shop This Weekend: Consoles, Controllers, Monitors and More

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Gamers are in for a treat this Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with deals on dozens of high-tech gear that will add a competitive edge to any gaming experience. GameStop, in particular, has come out with some of the best deals of the year for Black Friday. Save up to 50% on gaming laptops, keyboards, mouses and webcams, and up to 60% off coveted games...
VIDEO GAMES
IndieWire

Michael Bay Says ‘Armageddon’ Predicted NASA Mission to Destroy Asteroid: ‘Told You So’

Michael Bay’s 1998 “Armageddon” may have been a critical flop, but the space disaster movie has proven to be prescient as far as astronomy is concerned. Director Bay took to social media this week to tip his hat to NASA, which just launched a 1,200-pound spacecraft into the cosmos to try and slam into an asteroid to stop its path next year. Per the filmmaker, his film almost seemed to predict this very event, as the movie centers on a team of oil drillers and NASA workers who set out to detonate a nuclear bomb in an asteroid. “I told you...
ASTRONOMY
d1softballnews.com

Sensational, rings like those of Saturn are coming to the Earth

Jake Abbott, a researcher at the University of Utah, recently exposed himself with an alarming statement, saying that soon the Earth could find itself with rings like those that surround Saturn, but ours would be formed by space junk that now clogs the space adjacent to the planet. Abbott launched...
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
SCIENCE

