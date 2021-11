Brittney Cooper — sorry, that’s Dr. Brittney Cooper — certainly takes the cake for the nation’s worst tenured radical (until the next academic nutjob erupts). Armed with a bachelor of arts in English and political science from Howard University and a doctorate in American Studies from Emory University, the Rutgers women’s studies and Africana studies professor sure can holler. Cooper made headlines after her unrepentant hatred of White people went viral. Among the many dispassionate scholarly observations she shared with attendees of an online critical race theory conference were these:

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO