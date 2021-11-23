Bass Gym – 101 Essential Slap Bass Grooves

Back in the early 2000s, a cabinet company emerged out of the San Francisco bay area with a line of interestingly configured and unique looking 3 and 4-way bass cabinets, which quickly caught the eyes and ears of discerning bassists. 4 string groovers, and 13 string extended range soloists alike were captivated by the Accugroove sound. The company quickly acquired a roster of wide-ranging and impressive players, from guys like Myron Dove, Bill “The Buddha” Dickens, Derek Jones, and Keith Horne, to extended-range bass virtuosos Yves Carbonne, Jean Baudin, and Edo Castro, and a reputation for speaker cabs that allowed players to replace rigs twice their size. I myself was a big fan and early proponent of Accugroove cabinets. After hearing them just once, I was blown away by not only their capacity for volume and low-frequency extension but also the incredible three-dimensional texture in the mid-range and a very pleasant but present treble response. Fast forward a number of years, and Accugroove dropped off the map, around the economic collapse in 2008. They re-emerged several years later, with new designs for bass AND guitar, and quickly caught on in the FRFR/modeling world of guitar players. Like their bass player roster, guitar players seeking a clear and transparent platform to build their tone on quickly fell in love with Accugroove cabinets.

