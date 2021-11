For a certain slice of Millennials, there is nothing that ushers in the holidays more than the Harry Potter movies. This year’s holiday season will be capped off with a new celebration of the franchise that will also make those same fans feel extremely old: today, 20 years to the day of the first film’s U.S. premiere, HBO Max announced a big cast reunion special that will air this upcoming New Year’s and celebrate the milestone anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

