Waukesha Shocked by Killings, Schools Close

In early 2019, a drinking water study in rural southwest Wisconsin captured headlines across the state. An alarming 42% of the private wells sampled were contaminated with bacteria or nitrates or both, rendering the water unsafe to drink. The study came on the heels of other concerning well test results in northeast, central and western Wisconsin, and before long, Gov. Tony Evers declared 2019 “The Year of Clean Drinking Water” – a move to clean up the state’s growing contamination crisis. A centerpiece of the efforts announced by the governor that year was the development of new protections to reduce nitrate pollution in Wisconsin’s most geologically vulnerable areas, places where critical groundwater resources are quickly affected by contamination.

