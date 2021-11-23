ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Waukesha Shocked by Killings, Schools Close

By WPR Staff, Wisconsin Public Radio
Urban Milwaukee
Urban Milwaukee
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Waukesha residents are grieving and still trying to process the tragedy that now plagues the city’s holiday parade. Shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, a driver plowed through the Waukesha Christmas Parade downtown, killing five people and injuring more than 40. A joyous scene of marching bands and children dancing...

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Urban Milwaukee

Pandemic Surging As Holidays Begin

On the eve of Thanksgiving 2021, COVID-19 remains rampant in Wisconsin and most of the country. It was supposed to be different, with not just one but three vaccines introduced early this year. But the slow movement of vaccine uptake, despite the expansion of groups eligible for the shot, made room for the much more virulent delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that first launched the COVID-19 pandemic.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Rittenhouse Says ‘Self-Defense Was On Trial’

In his first interview since he was found not guilty of all charges in the Kenosha shooting that killed two and injured a third, Kyle Rittenhouse told Fox News his case had been taken advantage of by people with agendas. That includes, according to Rittenhouse, the two lawyers who initially...
KENOSHA, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Evictions Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels

This summer, as the CDC’s moratorium on evictions was set to end, housing advocates across Wisconsin warned of a coming “eviction apocalypse,” as one of the few protections for people struggling to pay rent in an economy turned upside down by a pandemic went away and aid groups struggled to get millions of dollars in rent relief out the door.
HOUSE RENT
Urban Milwaukee

Planned Riverwalk Lets You Touch the Water

The City of Milwaukee is planning a special “Node” along the proposed 4,300-foot-long Milwaukee RiverWalk segment in the Harbor District. The feature would allow the public to touch the water, while also creating an aquatic habitat and spawning zone. “The intention here is to give people a way to access...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Waukesha County, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Waukesha County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Waukesha, WI
Waukesha County, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Milwaukee, WI
Accidents
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
Milwaukee County, WI
Crime & Safety
Milwaukee County, WI
Accidents
Waukesha, WI
Accidents
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Milwaukee, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Legislature Blocks DNR On Water Pollution

In early 2019, a drinking water study in rural southwest Wisconsin captured headlines across the state. An alarming 42% of the private wells sampled were contaminated with bacteria or nitrates or both, rendering the water unsafe to drink. The study came on the heels of other concerning well test results in northeast, central and western Wisconsin, and before long, Gov. Tony Evers declared 2019 “The Year of Clean Drinking Water” – a move to clean up the state’s growing contamination crisis. A centerpiece of the efforts announced by the governor that year was the development of new protections to reduce nitrate pollution in Wisconsin’s most geologically vulnerable areas, places where critical groundwater resources are quickly affected by contamination.
POLITICS
Urban Milwaukee

ARPA Funds Should Help Community, Not Police

Through President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan Act, the City of Milwaukee will receive $397 million dollars, in two installments, to aid our pandemic recovery. With this, city officials have a huge opportunity to rebuild our communities in a people-oriented way. The city received nearly half of its funding and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Jobs Up, Joblessness Down Last Month

Wisconsin’s jobless rate fell and employment rose in October, the state labor department reported Thursday, but a continuing gap between employers’ need for workers and the number of people available to work for them is likely to persist in the years to come. It’s a demographic cliff that labor market...
ECONOMY
Urban Milwaukee

Pandemic Created Small Business Boom

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Chris Scherer found himself at a crossroads. He’d been in events production for years, having started out as an entertainer before working his way up the ranks of the industry. At its peak, the company he owned was helping to put on hundreds of events a year throughout Wisconsin.
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Urban Milwaukee

Rittenhouse Trial Goes To The Jury

Closing arguments in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial completed Monday evening. Jurors will return for deliberation Tuesday morning. Rittenhouse, 18, shot three people, killing two, during protests in Kenosha last year. He faces multiple felony charges of homicide and recklessly endangering the safety of others. If convicted, he could face life in prison.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Urban Milwaukee

Court Watch: What Covid Did To The Courts

Outagamie County District Attorney Melinda Tempelis told officials there that the county’s backlog has risen from 1,900 in 2019 to more than 3,000 this year. In counties all over the state, COVID-19 has slowed courts to a crawl. There were 58,678 pending criminal cases in circuit court in December 2019,...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Juvenile Prison Costs Are Skyrocketing

If Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republicans who control the Legislature need one more reason to finally work out a statewide plan to house and treat juvenile criminals, here’s one: A new state report says it cost an average of $812,252 last year – or $2,225 per day – to care for each female juvenile at the Copper Lake School in Lincoln County.
POLITICS
Urban Milwaukee

Rittenhouse Sobs on Witness Stand

The defense team for Kyle Rittenhouse has formally asked for a mistrial based on a prosecutor’s conduct and line of questioning while Rittenhouse was on the stand. The motion asked for a mistrial with prejudice, meaning if it is granted, the state could not refile charges against Rittenhouse. During cross-examination,...
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#Catholic School#High School#Catholic Priest#Accident#Carroll University
Urban Milwaukee

State Tax Burden In Freefall Since 1999

Wisconsin’s individual tax burden has fallen more than nearly every other state over the past 20 years, according to new research by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum. The decline is due to income tax cuts, restrictions on property tax increases and wage growth. The new report titled “Wisconsin’s Drop In...
INCOME TAX
Urban Milwaukee

Health Department Bringing Vaccine Clinics to Local Schools

A new effort from the Milwaukee Health Department will bring COVID-19 vaccinations to Milwaukee schools in an effort to reach younger children. The vaccine clinics are a partnership between the Milwaukee Health Department, Milwaukee Public Schools, Seton Catholic Schools and Children’s Wisconsin. There will be 22 clinics in total: 12 at MPS locations, and 10 at Seton Catholic Schools.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Medical Examiner Gives Graphic Testimony in Rittenhouse Trial

The medical examiner who performed autopsies on the two men shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha testified Tuesday in Rittenhouse’s murder trial, detailing their fatal injuries for jurors. Doug Kelley, deputy chief medical examiner for Milwaukee County, conducted the official autopsies for Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber,...
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Solar Program Has Record-Setting Year

A public-private partnership continues to power itself to new heights. The Grow Solar Grower Milwaukee group buy program, designed to reduce the cost of installing solar panels, set a new record for size this year with 64 properties adding solar panels capable of producing 421 kilowatts of electricity. Launched in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Youth Caught In Middle of Rising Violence

Last month, a 47-year-old Oshkosh woman tried to stop four teenagers from stealing a car at a Holiday Inn Express in Wauwatosa. The woman, Sunita Balogun-Olayiwola, was killed when one of the boys got into her car, pushed her out and ran her over several times. The criminal complaint contains...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Furniture Store To Become Apartments

For 118 years, the goal of the owner of the building at 1534-1542 N. Farwell Ave. has been to get people to carry furniture out of the building. Soon people are more likely to be carrying furniture into the building. An investment group led by Illinois-based real estate investor Samuel...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI
929
Followers
1K+
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

Urban Milwaukee is a daily publication covering real estate, politics, arts & entertainment and food & drink in the city of Milwaukee.

 https://urbanmilwaukee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy