Making a list and checking it twice isn’t just for the holidays this year. If you’re 65 or over or eligible for Medicare due to disability, developing a detailed list of what you have spent on your health care this past year — including hospital expenses and prescriptions — and what you need to have in your health plan next year, is an important step. The 4.5 million Medicare eligible individuals in Florida have until Tuesday, Dec. 7, to select their Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Plan coverage for 2022.

HEALTH ・ 9 DAYS AGO