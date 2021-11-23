ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Ken’s Christmas Trees Open for Season in Faribault

By Gordy Kosfeld
Power 96
Power 96
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ken's Christmas Trees opened last weekend for the season. The lot is across from Arbys in Faribault. The lot features Balsam trees in various sizes. Wreaths and Garland are also available. They have limited numbers so when they are gone that's it. Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst told KDHL...

power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 96

Faribault Light Up A Life Tree Lighting a Go

The Faribault Area Hospice Foundation Light Up A Life outdoor tree lighting ceremony will happen this year. Last year COVID prompted a decision to hold the event virtually. The event will be available live on KDHL Radio, 920 AM, 97.9 FM and worldwide on the KDHL website. Best way to access the website is to download the FREE KDHL app.
FARIBAULT, MN
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Introduces Custom ‘Buoy Tree’ This Christmas Season

I do not have an artistic bone in my body, but I can appreciate a masterpiece when I see one. That's exactly what this year's Christmas tree in Padanaram is; a work of art. Molly Armando is one of the Founders of the Dartmouth Moms Group at Saint Peters Episcopal Church in Padanaram. She and Nicole Kloss started the group back in September.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Times Daily

Bidens open holidays with Christmas tree and 'friendsgiving'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden opened the holiday season at the White House on Monday by breaking off a sprig from the official Blue Room tree and giving it — and a big smooch — to her toddler grandson. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBJ7.com

Omni Homestead starts holiday season with Christmas tree’s arrival

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - Seven-year-old Virginia was asked if she had seen a tree that big. “You can’t get a larger tree and fit it in,” said Omni Homestead Managing Director Mark Spadoni. “I was talking with our director of grounds, and I said, how do we know it’s the right size? And we go, well, we measured it but anything larger would not fit through the door.”
HOT SPRINGS, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Faribault, MN
Faribault, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
KX News

Bismarck Christmas tree lot preparing to open this weekend

Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and Christmas not too long after. Some Christmas tree lots in the area are setting up ahead of this weekend to kick off the season’s sales. Stroh’s House of Plants in downtown Bismarck just received its trees from a farm in Wisconsin. Some of them are being packed […]
BISMARCK, ND
NBC Connecticut

Christmas Tree Shortage Causing Challenges This Holiday Season

With the jolly holiday right around the corner, the time for decorating is upon us, but Christmas tree farms like Scott’s Orchard & Nursery are facing hurdles. “We got our first trailer load of Christmas trees yesterday,” said Woodland Scott, Scott’s Orchard & Nursery. “We were cut short by our grower by 150 trees,” he said.
AGRICULTURE
Coastal View

Annual Christmas Tree lot set to open Saturday

Carpinteria’s Boy Scout Troop 50 and Club Scouts Pack 50 are prepping for their annual Christmas Tree lot, located on the field behind St. Joseph’s Church. The lot will open the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Proceeds from the lot will fund the Carpinteria scouting program. “This year, winter ice storms, excessive...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Power 96

If You Are A Plumber, Today, Brown Friday, Is Your Busiest Day

While many people know today as Black Friday, where people leave their homes to head out to shopping malls and local stores to secure some of the best deals of the year for holiday gifts for family, it's also known by some people as 'brown' Friday. It's the busiest day of the year for plumbers in the US, as by now guests who've arrived at homes across the US put a strain on local pipes through various means.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Real Tree#Kdhl Am Minnesota#Covid
Power 96

DNR Reminding Kids to Be Cautious Around Newly Forming Ice

UNDATED -- Parents are being urged to talk with their children about being cautious around lakes, ponds, and streams ahead of this holiday weekend. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says where there is ice, the thickness is highly variable this time of year. The DNR says it's natural for...
KIDS
Power 96

How Many Items For Your Thanksgiving Feast Were Grown In MN?

How Many Items For Your Thanksgiving Feast Were Grown In MN? That question occurred to me when I was hearing all the talk about the cost of the traditional Thanksgiving feast? Maybe all the food items for your Thanksgiving feast are available at the grocery store because they are gown in Minnesota? They were not grown in another country and now sitting on a big container ship at a port in California.
MINNESOTA STATE
Times Record News

Optimist Club Christmas Tree lot opens Friday

The Optimist Club of Wichita Falls will begin their annual Christmas tree fundraiser 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. The Christmas Tree lot is the club’s largest fundraiser of the year. This year, they will have trees at the Boys & Girls Club Football Field, just east of the Central Boys & Girls Club, 1318 6th St.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
Country
China
bigblueunbiased.com

Several states, cities to give stimulus checks before Christmas

People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
POLITICS
CBS DFW

Invasive Weed Choking Parts Of Stillhouse Hollow Lake

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) – An invasive underwater weed is spreading in a Central Texas lake popular with anglers, tangling boat propellers and threatening the fish. The weed is hydrilla, an aquatic plant initially imported and sold as an aquarium plant in the 1950s that has become one of the world’s most invasive plants. Fishing guide Bob Maindelle says its presence is at an all-time high in Stillhouse Hollow Lake, about 13 miles southeast of Killeen. “So much hydrilla has now grown in Stillhouse that entire coves are now completely inaccessible to boating anglers because the matted vegetation entangles the propellers of both outboard engines and electric trolling motors, thus prohibiting access,” Maindelle wrote recently in the Killeen Daily Herald. The plants are spread by uncleaned boats and form thick mats on water surfaces, changing their pH levels, stripping them of oxygen, restricting native plant growth, blocking nutrients for aquatic animals, and hindering irrigation, recreation and water flow, according to the Texas Invasive Species Institute. Furthermore, it can damage water quality and foster the growth of toxic blue-green algae. Such algae were linked to the recent sudden deaths of multiple dogs at nearby Belton Lake.
KILLEEN, TX
Power 96

Minnesota Nice: Myth, Mystery, or Is It the Real Deal?

It appears that 'Minnesota nice' is alive and well, and so is 'Hawaii Nice' and 'Vermont Nice,' especially if you ask Minnesotans, Hawaiians, or Vermonters. YouGov asked nearly 80,000 Americans what they thought about the rudeness or politeness of their fellow citizens in their own state, and to no surprise to any of us in the Land of 10,000 Lakes -- we think we're a pretty polite bunch.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Faribault Big Hearts Ring True Again

The IRIS (Infants Remembered in Silence) Turkey Trot and Community Thanksgiving Dinner hammered home for me the awesome community we have in Faribault. It's the main reason I've lived here for nearly 35 years. Faribault is filled with big hearts. Townsquare Media of Faribault (KDHL/POWER 96) and Owatonna (KRFO/KAT Kountry...
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS Minnesota

Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From swing dancing to disco, and gangsters to ghosts, there’s a place in St. Paul that’s had it all. And now it’s beginning a new chapter. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us to the Wabasha Street Caves in St. Paul. “It just holds a very special place in my heart. And it’s classy,” said owner Faith Pon. If ever there was a cave that was classy, this would be it. The sandstone tunnels and corridors that wind along Wabasha Street got their start as a silica mine in the 1850s. A few decades later, the business evolved...
SAINT PAUL, MN
WWLP

Thanksgiving is the #1 day for residential fires

Thanksgiving is this Thursday which means many will take to their kitchens to prepare savory holiday fixings, but before you do fire officials have some safety tips to ensure that you and your loved ones have a safe meal!
POLITICS
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy