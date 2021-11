(The Center Square) – Taxes are back on guns and ammo in Cook County and some say if it’s allowed to stand, it could be coming to a gun store near you. The county implemented taxes of up to five cents per round of ammo and $25 per firearm in 2012. Dan Eldridge, who is president of the Illinois Federal Firearms Licensees of Illinois, and others sued. He said taxing Second Amendment Rights is unconstitutional.

