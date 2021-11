Most people who drive past the majestic Queen Anne-style home on Apple Street in Homewood probably don’t give it a second look. After all, the once vibrant home, that holds a significant piece of Pittsburgh history, has fallen into disrepair, teetering on the verge of collapse. However, a group of Pittsburghers is racing against the clock to save the home of the National Opera House in Pittsburgh, to preserve its rich history, and to restore it for current and future generations.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO