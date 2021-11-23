ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South County Fire offers tips for a safe Thanksgiving

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, with three times as many compared to an average day, according to the National Fire Protection Association. South County Fire shares these tips for a safe...

wvtm13.com

Tips for a safe deep-fried turkey experience this Thanksgiving

Deep-fried turkey is a favorite among many in Alabama, but it could pose safety risks, if not done correctly. The Jacksonville, Alabama Fire Department provided these tips to make frying your turkey this Thanksgiving a fun, enjoyable and safe one:. - Never leave fryers unattended. - Keep fryers off of...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Division of Fire Prevention offers tips to avoid tragedy in the kitchen during Thanksgiving holiday

The Kentucky Division of Fire Prevention is urging Kentuckians to stay fire-safe on the most dangerous cooking day of the year — Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Day is the number one day for cooking fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association. In 2020, more than 1,600 home cooking fires occurred on the holiday. Below are a few safety tips to keep your home from becoming a statistic:
HOUSING
newscenter1.tv

Tips to have a safe Thanksgiving and holiday with friends and family

RAPID CITY, S.D.– With two days until Thanksgiving, many people are still scrambling to get dinner essentials together. However, with COVID back on the rise and flu season underway, medical experts are recommending people take extra precautions. “People forget that we are still in a pandemic. Our numbers are still...
RAPID CITY, SD
myedmondsnews.com

Tips for reducing your household waste on Thanksgiving

Republic Services, which provides garbage pickup and waste recycling for the City of Lynnwood and much of the City of Edmonds, offers the following tips for reducing your household waste on Thanksgiving. (We’ve also included the Republic Services flyer in case you want to print it out for your refrigerator.)
LYNNWOOD, WA
#Thanksgiving#Cooking#Fire Protection#Brier Edmonds#Mountlake Terrace
Record-Journal

Health officials offer tips for safe holiday gatherings

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, people are preparing to travel to be with family and friends for the holiday. However, with the pandemic still going on, health professionals urge people to travel and gather safely to keep COVID cases down and people healthy. “We just really want people to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Cheboygan Daily Tribune

Health department offers tips for safe gatherings, launches Quarantine & Isolation Calculator

District Health Department Four has offered safe gathering guidance for families to consider this holiday season in an attempt to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. “As Northeast Michigan cases surge, we are also encouraging everyone 5 and older to get vaccinated as soon as possible so they can share a happy and healthy holiday season with their families and friends,” said Dr. Joshua Meyerson, District Health Department Four's medical director.
TRAVEL
Fremont Tribune

PVFD offers tips for safe holiday cooking

PLATTSMOUTH – With Thanksgiving approaching, the kitchen will no doubt be a busy place with holiday meal preparations. Since most house fires start in the kitchen, the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department offers these tips for safe holiday cooking. “Create a kid-free zone in the kitchen,” said Bob Heckman, firefighter. “Turn...
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
wxxv25.com

Gulfport P.D. offers tips on staying safe during the holidays

Holiday cheer is once again in the air. That means its the season of Christmas trees, family gatherings, holiday shopping and an increase in criminal activity. “Honestly, it’s a lot more the crime of opportunity. We need to make sure we’re keeping things out of view in our cars, parking in safe well lit areas and just being aware of your surroundings. The biggest thing in our day in age is being involved in our cell phones and maybe missing some of what is going on around you,” says Gulfport Police Department Patrol Officer Hanna Hendry.
GULFPORT, MS
KTAL

SWEPCO offers 7 electrical tips to stay safe this holiday season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southwestern Electric Power Company is encouraging the public to be mindful of their electrical safety during the holidays. Here are seven tips to keep everyone safe this holiday season:. Before putting up lights or other outdoor decorations, look up and stay clear of overhead power lines....
SHREVEPORT, LA
alaskasnewssource.com

The CDC recently released tips to safely enjoy Thanksgiving

The Alaska State Medical Board heard testimony from dozens on Friday about holding doctors accountable who spread COVID-19 misinformation. Wasilla farm's turkeys are sold out for Thanksgiving.
myedmondsnews.com

Power outage affects more than 1,400 in Edmonds area Thursday night

A power outage impacting 1,455 customers was reported in several Edmonds neighborhoods as well as in Woodway and unincorporated Esperance Thursday night. As of 10 p.m., power was restored to all but about 350 customers, and the rest were expected to be restored overnight. Snohomish County PUD spokesperson Aaron Swaney...
EDMONDS, WA
CBS Chicago

Firefighters Rescue Water Department Worker Stuck In Hole In South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago firefighters freed a Water Department worker who got trapped in a hole Wednesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. The worker got trapped in a muddy hole near 67th Street and East End Avenue, prompting CFD crews to use a vacuum and other tools to remove water, dirt, and other debris from the hole to get her free. CFD working to free trapped worker in hole 6700 East End pic.twitter.com/aQSOsg8Rmg — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 24, 2021 “It was pulling debris and mud right on top of her so while the firefighters were trying to actually dig around...
CHICAGO, IL
myedmondsnews.com

Tips for keeping food safe during the holidays

Each year the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 48 million people get sick from foodborne illness and 128,000 are hospitalized. As families and friends gather for the holidays, a traditional meal is often a big part of the celebration. So, before the celebrations begin, the Washington State Department of Health would like to remind people to follow these food safety tips to have a happy and healthy holiday season.
PUBLIC HEALTH
myedmondsnews.com

Holiday season sparkle begins with Edmonds Tree Lighting Nov. 27

A beloved tradition returns to downtown Edmonds this Saturday, Nov. 27 with the annual Edmonds Chamber of Commerce Tree Lighting Ceremony. The annual tree lighting is a heart-warming way to kick off the holiday season. Come for the treats, singing carols and a magical visit from Santa. In the spirit of giving and community, check out the organizations gathering supplies and bring donations to support them.
EDMONDS, WA
greenvillesc.gov

Police Offer Safe Driving Tips for Holiday Shoppers

With the holidays quickly approaching, the City of Greenville is taking preventive measures to help manage traffic on busy commercial corridors and create a safe environment for pedestrians. Beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend, the Greenville Police Department will be monitoring key intersections along Woodruff Road for traffic concerns...
GREENVILLE, SC
doppleronline.ca

OPP offers tips for safe winter driving

Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to pass on some safe winter driving tips. Prepare yourself for safe winter driving by planning your trip before starting out. Visit the Ministry of Transportation of Ontario website for road conditions at Ontario 511. Dress for winter even though you will be in the car. Carry a cell phone to contact emergency services if you experience trouble. Carry a survival kit in your vehicle; recommended items include a shovel, blanket, booster cables, flashlight, high-energy foods, matches, and a candle.
TRAFFIC

