South County Fire offers tips for a safe Thanksgiving

Holiday cheer is once again in the air. That means its the season of Christmas trees, family gatherings, holiday shopping and an increase in criminal activity. “Honestly, it’s a lot more the crime of opportunity. We need to make sure we’re keeping things out of view in our cars, parking in safe well lit areas and just being aware of your surroundings. The biggest thing in our day in age is being involved in our cell phones and maybe missing some of what is going on around you,” says Gulfport Police Department Patrol Officer Hanna Hendry.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO