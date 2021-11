SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Alert Dude Perfect that a new challenger has appeared in the basketball trick shot world, and his name is Anthony Jacks. Jacks is a long-serving teacher and coach at Sylacauga High School working in kinesiology. He is an assistant for boys basketball as well as the defensive coordinator for the football team. Jacks also works with the student athletes on strength and conditioning, but when Jacks gets a chance, he likes to show off his unique talent of making some crazy shots on the basketball court.

SYLACAUGA, AL ・ 7 DAYS AGO