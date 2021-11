Just like people-being selective on who styles and cuts your hair can be hit or miss with pets, too. Every business and stylist has a different level of experience and skillset, and if you don't choose wisely, you can end up with a really bad 'do. The good news is that it grows back, so it's just for a limited time. But that limited time can be no fun to deal with. It's also the same with pets and people that certain stylists are better with certain breeds and knowing what works best with them, just like men and women usually see different people for their haircuts.... so should pets!

MIDLAND, TX ・ 14 DAYS AGO