Foster, Mason Enrolling at Syracuse in January

Syracuse defensive back commit Dom Foster and linebacker commit Mekhi Mason will be enrolling in January, they told All Syracuse. Foster first stated publicly he was enrolling early during episode 18 of the Bleav in Syracuse podcast (embedded below), and then announced the news on his Instagram page on Monday. Mason said in a text message he would be enrolling early.

"My excitement level is off the charts," Foster said. "I can't wait to actually start my life and change my life."

Foster committed to Syracuse in mid August over offers from Boston College, Buffalo, Kent State, Toledo, Virginia and Wake Forest, among others. The 6-2, 175 pound defensive back can play safety or cornerback, and was a dynamic return man at Warren G. Harding High School in Ohio. Prior to his senior season, he had spent his high school career playing on the offensive side of the ball. But he started working at defensive back during summer camps, and that led to multiple power five offers. He ultimately elected to pick the Orange.

Mason is a talented linebacker out of Monsignor Pace in Florida. He picked Syracuse over offers from Georgia Tech, Indiana, Florida State, Louisville, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, West Virginia and several others. Mason is listed at 6-1, 220 pounds and has the talent to play inside or outside backer. He is likely to start on the inside when he arrives in January.

Both Foster and Mason took official visits to Syracuse over the summer.