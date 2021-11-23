ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

Frankfort Times
 4 days ago

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

Jeffrey Epstein Spent Final Days In Fear of MS-13, Struggling With Constipation

Jeffrey Epstein, the financier and child sex trafficker with close ties to powerful elites including Donald Trump, Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, spent his last days tormented by a cellmate whose incessant chatter kept him from sleeping, in fear of MS-13, and unable to take a shit, according to documents obtained from the Bureau of Prisons under a Freedom of Information Act request.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
The Independent

‘She was in the gutter’: CNN legal expert hits out at Arbery killer’s defence lawyer for saying victim had ‘dirty toenails’

A defence attorney for one of the three men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery has been slammed for saying the victim had “dirty toenails” during the trial.CNN legal analyst Laura Coates criticised Gregory McMichael’s lawyer, Laura Hogue, following her client’s conviction and described the attorney as being “in the gutter.”“I’m not sure why she’d be floored when she was in the gutter…” pic.twitter.com/kaXECTQO9b— Acyn (@Acyn) November 24, 2021Ms Hogue said after the guilty verdict that she was “floored” at the jury’s decision, which sparked a heated response from Ms Coates on air.“Well, frankly I am not sure why she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kevin Strickland relies on GoFundMe because Missouri won’t compensate him for 43 years in prison, his supporters say

A GoFundMe has been set up for Kevin Strickland because Missouri won’t compensate him for the decades he wrongly spent behind bars, his supporters claim.Mr Strickland served 43 years in prison for a triple murder he was convicted of in 1979. On Tuesday, a judge threw that conviction out, and Mr Strickland was immediately released.But according to the Midwest Innocence Project, that’s as much as the state of Missouri is willing to do for him. Unlike 36 other states and Washington, DC, Missouri provides no financial compensation to wrongfully convicted people, unless they were exonerated by DNA evidence. And...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose#Ap
The Conversation U.S.

Jury finds 3 Georgia men guilty of Ahmaud Arbery murder: 3 essential reads

It took jurors around 11 hours of deliberations to arrive at guilty verdicts in the trial of three men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2021, before a courtroom that included members of Arbery’s family, all the three defendants – Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William Bryan – were found guilty of counts including murder. They each now face a maximum sentence of life in prison. Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was killed on Feb. 23, 2020, after being pursued through the predominantly white suburban neighborhood of Satilla Shores, near Brunswick in Georgia. For many,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
Rolling Stone

‘Bitter,’ ‘Angry,’ ‘Enraged’: Reality Winner Blasts the Intercept After 4 Years in Jail

One of the first things Reality Winner did when she was released from federal prison in June was start building a paddock for a horse named Trouble, and a small shed for her gym equipment beside it. Winner, a former NSA contractor, was training for a powerlifting competition when she was arrested in June 2017, accused of leaking classified information to The Intercept. When the FBI showed up at her house that day, her main preoccupation was getting her perishable groceries into the fridge and figuring out who would feed her cat and foster dog if she came in for questioning....
PUBLIC SAFETY
cheddar.com

Why Elizabeth Holmes Took the Stand in Fraud Trial

Michael S. Weinstein, chair of the white collar criminal defense practice at Cole Schotz, joined "Wake Up With Cheddar" to break down the defense's strategy to put Elizabeth Holmes on the stand in the former Theranos CEO's criminal fraud trial. "She's humanizing herself, and she's certainly coming off as they would want her to," he said. "I think what really is going to be interesting and really where the rubber meets the road is when the cross-examination commences, and they're able to pick apart her story and contrast what she's currently saying to what she previously said on multiple occasions in the last five to seven years."
LAW
CNN

Elizabeth Holmes takes the stand in her criminal trial

(CNN Business) — Elizabeth Holmes, the disgraced founder and former CEO of Theranos, is taking the stand in her own criminal trial. Holmes began testimony on Friday afternoon in the San Jose courtroom during the first day of the defense's case. Holmes, once hailed as the next Steve Jobs, faces...
LAW
Frankfort Times

Elizabeth Holmes takes the stand in her criminal fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes, accused of bamboozling investors and patients into believing that her startup Theranos had developed a blood-testing device that would reshape health care, took the witness stand Friday in her trial for criminal fraud. The surprise decision to have Holmes...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy