Budget Notice21

NOTICE OF VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARING The Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of La Crosse County will hold a virtual public hearing on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. to receive public comment on the proposed plan for spending the allocation of $293,810 authorized under section 85.21 of the Wisconsin Statues to implement the 2022 Specialized Transportation Assistance Program to transport older adults and individuals with disabilities. Instructions for joining the virtual public hearing is listed at the end of this notice. All persons interested in providing input are invited to participate. Any comments received will become part of the public record. Additionally, written comments may be sent to the ADRC of La Crosse County, Attn: Carissa Pagel-Smith, 300 4th Street N, La Crosse, WI 54601 or emailed to cpagel@lacrossecounty.org through Friday, December 3, 2021. A draft of the ADRC of La Crosse County's 2022 Specialized Transportation Assistance Program application is available for examination on the ADRC of La Crosse County website (www.lacrossecounty.org/adrc) or a copy is available at the ADRC of La Crosse County located at 300 4th Street N, La Crosse, WI 54601, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday. INSTRUCTIONS FOR JOINING THE VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARING To join from your computer, tablet or smartphone on Monday, December 6, 2021, please email cpagel@lacrossecounty.org at least 24 hours in advance to request the link to be emailed to you. Alternatively, to join hearing by phone, dial 1-262-683-8845 then 882 233 560# when prompted. For more information or further assistance, please contact Carissa Pagel-Smith, ADRC Manager/Director, at 608-785-6172 or cpagel@lacrossecounty.org 11/26 LAC90956.

LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO