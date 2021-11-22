ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Budget Notice21

Winona Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown of Howard Notice of Budget Hearing NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Budget Hearing for the Town of Howard, Chippewa County, Wisconsin will...

www.winonadailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Winona Daily News

Oct 25 21 Budget Approval Levy Certification Minutes

Proceedings of the School District of La Crosse Board of Education October 25, 2021, Budget Approval and Levy Certification Meeting Jimenez called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Members Present: Baumann, Comeau, Cooper Stoll, Jimenez, Leahy, Lee, Quarberg; Absent: Spivey; Excused: Abraham; Officers Present: Engel, Harcey, Sprang; Also Present: Steigerwald Motion by Quarberg, second by Comeau to approve the agenda as presented. Motion Carries. Report provided: Act 99 Employee Benefit Trust Account Report. Motion by Quarberg, second by Comeau to approve the 2021-22 original budget as presented. Motion Carries. Motion by Quarberg, second by Comeau to approve the 2021-22 certified levy in the amount of $52,559,748. Motion Carries. Motion by Quarberg, second by Comeau to approve the 2021-22 Community Service Fund Levy in the amount of $983,930 as presented. Motion Carries. Meeting adjourned at 6:18 p.m. Official minutes are on file in the Board of Education office and open for public inspection during normal work hours or available online at www.lacrosseschools.org. 11/29 LAC91117 WNAXLP.
EDUCATION
Winona Daily News

Oct 18 21 Public Budget Hearing Minutes

Proceedings of the School District of La Crosse Board of Education October 18, 2021, Public Budget Hearing Jimenez called the public budget hearing to order at 6:45 p.m. Members Present: Baumann, Comeau, Cooper Stoll, Jimenez, Leahy, Quarberg, Spivey; Excused: Abraham, Lee; Officers Present: Engel, Harcey, Sprang; Also Present: Steigerwald Sprang presented information for the 2021-22 operating budget. No one addressed the Board regarding the budget. Motion by Quarberg, second by Comeau to close the public budget hearing regarding the 2021-22 School District of La Crosse Operating Budget. Motion Carries. Jimenez adjourned the public budget hearing at 6:49 p.m. Official minutes are on file in the Board of Education office and open for public inspection during normal work hours or available online at www.lacrosseschools.org. 11/29 LAC91120 WNAXLP.
EDUCATION
Winona Daily News

Public Hearing for 2022 Budget, Fee Schedule, and Transportation Sales Tax Projects

WINONA COUNTY PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE 2022 BUDGET, 2022 FEE SCHEDULE AND TRANSPORTATION SALES TAX PROJECTS The public and the media are hereby notified that the Winona County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing during the County Board meeting on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. to receive input regarding the adoption of the 2022 Winona County Budget, 2022 Fee Schedule and Transportation Sales Tax Projects. The meeting will be held in the Board Room, Winona County Office Building located at 202 West Third Street, Winona, Minnesota, 55987. For virtual attendance, you may join using the following link: https://meetings.ringcentral.com/j/1463468273 Or Dial: 1 (720) 902-7700 (US Central) Meeting ID: 146 346 8273 For additional information, you may contact: Pat Moga Winona County Finance Director 202 West Third Street Winona, MN 55987 Telephone: 507-457-6459 11/29 LAC91130 WNAXLP.
WINONA, MN
Winona Daily News

Gingras.Case No. 21PR105

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, CHIPPEWA COUNTY E Amended Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 21PR105 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Sandra A. Gingras Date of Birth: 09/08/1957 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 09/08/1957 and date of death 06/13/2021, was domiciled in Chippewa County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 208 S. 2nd Street, Cornell, WI 54732. 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent's estate is February 21, 2022 5. A claim may be filed at the Chippewa County Courthouse, Chippewa Falls , Wisconsin, room 203. DATE SIGNED: November 19, 2021 Electronically signed by Jessica L. Hermann Probate Registrar Form completed by: Mary Beth Gardner 2411 N. Hillcrest Pkwy Altoona, WI 54720 715-832-4444 Bat Number: 1003408 11/26, 12/3, 12/10 LAC91022 WNAXLP.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Winona Daily News

Notice of Virtual Public Hearing for La Crosse Countys

NOTICE OF VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARING The Aging & Disability Resource Center (ADRC) of La Crosse County will hold a virtual public hearing on Monday, December 6, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. to receive public comment on the proposed plan for spending the allocation of $293,810 authorized under section 85.21 of the Wisconsin Statues to implement the 2022 Specialized Transportation Assistance Program to transport older adults and individuals with disabilities. Instructions for joining the virtual public hearing is listed at the end of this notice. All persons interested in providing input are invited to participate. Any comments received will become part of the public record. Additionally, written comments may be sent to the ADRC of La Crosse County, Attn: Carissa Pagel-Smith, 300 4th Street N, La Crosse, WI 54601 or emailed to cpagel@lacrossecounty.org through Friday, December 3, 2021. A draft of the ADRC of La Crosse County's 2022 Specialized Transportation Assistance Program application is available for examination on the ADRC of La Crosse County website (www.lacrossecounty.org/adrc) or a copy is available at the ADRC of La Crosse County located at 300 4th Street N, La Crosse, WI 54601, between the hours of 8:00 AM and 4:30 PM, Monday through Friday. INSTRUCTIONS FOR JOINING THE VIRTUAL PUBLIC HEARING To join from your computer, tablet or smartphone on Monday, December 6, 2021, please email cpagel@lacrossecounty.org at least 24 hours in advance to request the link to be emailed to you. Alternatively, to join hearing by phone, dial 1-262-683-8845 then 882 233 560# when prompted. For more information or further assistance, please contact Carissa Pagel-Smith, ADRC Manager/Director, at 608-785-6172 or cpagel@lacrossecounty.org 11/26 LAC90956.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Wiscnews.com

Horicon city budget adopted

HORICON – The Horicon Common Council passed its 2022 general fund budget at its meeting Tuesday. Prior to the vote, Horicon Clerk-Treasurer Kristen Jacobson encouraged the council to reduce the debt service levy by $47,000. “This can be funded by a budget transfer in which we would decrease the 2021...
HORICON, WI
Lewiston Tribune

Clarkston tackles 2022 budget

The Clarkston City Council resumed in-person meetings Monday night with a budget workshop and public input about the recent tree removal on Sixth Street. Marsha Broyles said the trees should have been replaced immediately with a species more suitable for the downtown corridor. She mentioned much-needed shade, curb appeal, health benefits and other reasons to line the street with trees — and praised other cities, such as Moscow and Lewiston, which take care of the trees in their downtown areas.
CLARKSTON, WA
Skagit Valley Herald

Concrete readies 2022 budget

CONCRETE — The town of Concrete on Monday reviewed a draft $2.9 million budget for 2022 and approved increases for local property taxes and the utility tax rate. The town received no public comment during three hearings Monday — on the overall budget, the 1% property tax increase towns and cities are allowed to take each year, and increasing the utility rate from 6% to 8.25%.
CONCRETE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Levy#Sec
Winona Daily News

TNT Hearing Notice 12.2

WINONA AREA PUBLIC SCHOOLS PUBLIC NOTICE TRUTH-IN-TAXATION Winona Area Public Schools will hold its annual Truth-in Taxation Hearing during the regularly scheduled board meeting on December 2, 2021 at 6:00pm in the Winona Senior High School Multi-Purpose Room, 901 Gilmore Avenue, Winona, MN 55987. The public will have the opportunity for comment following the presentation. 11/23 LAC90731 WNAXLP.
WINONA, MN
Daily Gazette

Glenville approves 2022 budget

GLENVILLE — The Glenville Town Board unanimously approved the 2022 budget Wednesday. The $19.2 million budget is around $3,500 less than it was in 2021. The amount to be raised by taxes will decrease by 2.43%. The town tax rate will be $4.35 per $1,000 of assessed property value, a decrease from from $4.48 per $1,000 for 2021.
GLENVILLE, NY
The Daily Gazette

Niskayuna approves 2022 budget

The Niskayuna town board approved its 2022 budget 4-0 Thursday evening during its monthly meeting. Board member John Della Ratta was absent from the meeting. The $17.1 million budget would keep the residential tax rate at $2.76 per $1,000 of assessed value. The tax rate for non-residential property, such as commercial properties in town, is proposed to increase 1.2% to $6.08 in 2022 from $6.01 in 2021.
NISKAYUNA, NY
Delaware Gazette

Powell considers ‘22 budget

With the new year drawing closer, Powell City Council held the first reading for its proposed 2022 budget during Tuesday’s council meeting. For the first time since residents passed the income tax restructuring in May, the city will a few extra dollars with which to plan moving forward. “This is...
POWELL, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
masoncounty.com

City passes '22 budget

The Shelton City Council on Tuesday approved a $41.1 million budget for 2022. No one spoke during a public hearing, nor did anyone at the first public hearing on Oct. 19. None of the council members commented on the budget. The city was required to adopt the budget before the...
SHELTON, WA
westsenecabee.com

Town approves amended budget

There were a couple of minor modifications, but the West Seneca Town Board on Monday officially adopted Supervisor Gary Dickson’s proposed 2022 budget that featured no tax increase for the second straight year. Councilman William Bauer brought four amendments to the table and three of them were adopted by shuffling around some of the funds and still not adding anything […]
WEST SENECA, NY
doylestownborough.net

2022 Preliminary Budget Approved

Doylestown Borough’s 2022 Budget will see the long awaited opening of the new Borough Hall, Central Bucks Regional Police Headquarters, and Broad Commons Park. More than two decades in the making, this project marks the most significant upgrades to the Borough’s governmental, public safety and park facilities in its history. The 2022 Budget, however, calls for the Borough’s total property tax burden to remain the same as in 2021.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Standard-Speaker

Luzerne Co. budget work sessions continue, amendments proposed

Members of the public will have a chance to comment on Luzerne County’s 2022 budget proposal Monday. County council will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget at 5 p.m. It will be followed by a budget work session at 5:30 p.m., at which council will review the budget requests of the corrections and human services divisions.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
ngxchange.org

Suggestion box: Town budget

At a recent Charter Commission meeting, Commissioner Steve Libby made a presentation about the way that budgets have typically been developed in New Gloucester. The town manager works with department heads to develop a proposed budget, and the (appointed) budget committee and the select board are involved in developing a budget in a parallel fashion. There is a joint meeting, followed by a public hearing held by the budget committee. Prior to town meeting, the select board affirms the budget figures. If the board and budget committee recommend different amounts, both are included in the article. Voters can reduce the amount for an article, but can’t increase it.
NEW GLOUCESTER, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy