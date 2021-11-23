Arizona’s Grand Canyon Railway Has A Restaurant And Hotel Right On The Tracks
If you’re looking for a new way to experience the Grand Canyon, how about a train ride? The Grand Canyon Railway in Arizona makes daily runs from Williams to the South Rim, showcasing our state’s most iconic natural wonder like you’ve never seen it before. There’s even a hotel and restaurant right next to the depot, so you can make a whole vacation out of it!
There’s even a special hotel just for your pets! Visit the Grand Canyon Railway’s website or Facebook page to learn more.
Have you ever taken a ride on the Grand Canyon Railway? If so, did you stay in the hotel or eat at either of the restaurants? Tell us in the comments below! Check out our previous article for another train ride in Arizona that leads to a magical destination.
Address: Grand Canyon Railway Resort - Williams, Williams, AZ 86046, USA
