Arizona’s Grand Canyon Railway Has A Restaurant And Hotel Right On The Tracks

If you’re looking for a new way to experience the Grand Canyon, how about a train ride? The Grand Canyon Railway in Arizona makes daily runs from Williams to the South Rim, showcasing our state’s most iconic natural wonder like you’ve never seen it before. There’s even a hotel and restaurant right next to the depot, so you can make a whole vacation out of it!

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Since 1901, the Grand Canyon Railway has offered daily train rides from its historic Williams depot to the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Passengers can choose between six different levels of luxury, from the most affordable Pullman Class to the Luxury Dome, which features a spacious lounge and private bar service.

No matter which class you choose, all of the train cars are beautifully restored to showcase what it was like to ride the rails in the early to mid-1900s.

Depending on where you're coming from, you may need a place to spend the night after the train ride. Luckily, the railroad has its very own hotel right next door to the station!

Upon stepping inside, the opulent lobby will whisk you back to a bygone era with its old-world elegance.

The newly refurbished hotel boasts nearly 300 rooms, offering plenty of space to accommodate your adventures. Plus, with standard and deluxe rooms as well as suites, there's something to fit every budget.

Just wait until you see all of the amenities! The resort-style indoor pool has to be our favorite. You can take a dip no matter the season or weather conditions!

There's also an on-site eatery, the Fred Harvey Restaurant, so you don't even have to venture off hotel grounds to grab a bite.

With seating for 350 people, the restaurant features a charming, train-themed atmosphere that promises a dining experience nothing short of magical.

The cuisine is served buffet-style, with breakfast running from 6:30 a.m. until 10 a.m., and dinner from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. (3:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. during November and December).

If you're looking to kick back and watch the game with a drink in hand, Spenser's Pub is the place to go.

The best part of it all? You'll be just two blocks away from the heart of downtown Williams and Route 66!

There’s even a special hotel just for your pets! Visit the Grand Canyon Railway’s website or Facebook page to learn more.

Address: Grand Canyon Railway Resort - Williams, Williams, AZ 86046, USA