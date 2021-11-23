ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faribault, MN

Ken’s Christmas Trees Open for Season in Faribault

By Gordy Kosfeld
 4 days ago
Ken's Christmas Trees opened last weekend for the season. The lot is across from Arbys in Faribault. The lot features Balsam trees in various sizes. Wreaths and Garland are also available. They have limited numbers so when they are gone that's it. Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst told KDHL...

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault Light Up A Life Tree Lighting a Go

The Faribault Area Hospice Foundation Light Up A Life outdoor tree lighting ceremony will happen this year. Last year COVID prompted a decision to hold the event virtually. The event will be available live on KDHL Radio, 920 AM, 97.9 FM and worldwide on the KDHL website. Best way to access the website is to download the FREE KDHL app.
FARIBAULT, MN
Times Daily

Bidens open holidays with Christmas tree and 'friendsgiving'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden opened the holiday season at the White House on Monday by breaking off a sprig from the official Blue Room tree and giving it — and a big smooch — to her toddler grandson. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only.
WASHINGTON STATE
WDBJ7.com

Omni Homestead starts holiday season with Christmas tree’s arrival

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - Seven-year-old Virginia was asked if she had seen a tree that big. “You can’t get a larger tree and fit it in,” said Omni Homestead Managing Director Mark Spadoni. “I was talking with our director of grounds, and I said, how do we know it’s the right size? And we go, well, we measured it but anything larger would not fit through the door.”
HOT SPRINGS, VA
NBC Connecticut

Christmas Tree Shortage Causing Challenges This Holiday Season

With the jolly holiday right around the corner, the time for decorating is upon us, but Christmas tree farms like Scott’s Orchard & Nursery are facing hurdles. “We got our first trailer load of Christmas trees yesterday,” said Woodland Scott, Scott’s Orchard & Nursery. “We were cut short by our grower by 150 trees,” he said.
AGRICULTURE
Coastal View

Annual Christmas Tree lot set to open Saturday

Carpinteria’s Boy Scout Troop 50 and Club Scouts Pack 50 are prepping for their annual Christmas Tree lot, located on the field behind St. Joseph’s Church. The lot will open the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Proceeds from the lot will fund the Carpinteria scouting program. “This year, winter ice storms, excessive...
CARPINTERIA, CA
KDHL AM 920

Faribault Fire Chief Has Cooking Safety Tips

Thanksgiving is the peak day for cooking fires according to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA). Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst told KDHL AM Minnesota listeners today it's "frustrating" because cooking fires are totally preventable. The leading cause of fires in the kitchen are unattended cooking with most cooking fires...
FARIBAULT, MN
KDHL AM 920

If You Are A Plumber, Today, Brown Friday, Is Your Busiest Day

While many people know today as Black Friday, where people leave their homes to head out to shopping malls and local stores to secure some of the best deals of the year for holiday gifts for family, it's also known by some people as 'brown' Friday. It's the busiest day of the year for plumbers in the US, as by now guests who've arrived at homes across the US put a strain on local pipes through various means.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Oak Ridger

Heritage Fellowship Church's Christmas tree lot opens Saturday

With Thanksgiving just days away, many families will soon dust off the Christmas decorations and search for the perfect tree. Heritage Fellowship Church, 121 N. Illinois Ave., Oak Ridge is one of 48 churches around the country selling Christmas trees with the goal of raising over $1 million. The funds raised through “Buy a Tree Change a Life” will go to help children locally through Heritage's "#ForOakRidge" outreach initiative and globally, especially supporting orphanages in Cambodia.
OAK RIDGE, TN
KDHL AM 920

Faribault Big Hearts Ring True Again

The IRIS (Infants Remembered in Silence) Turkey Trot and Community Thanksgiving Dinner hammered home for me the awesome community we have in Faribault. It's the main reason I've lived here for nearly 35 years. Faribault is filled with big hearts. Townsquare Media of Faribault (KDHL/POWER 96) and Owatonna (KRFO/KAT Kountry...
FARIBAULT, MN
KDHL AM 920

How Many Items For Your Thanksgiving Feast Were Grown In MN?

How Many Items For Your Thanksgiving Feast Were Grown In MN? That question occurred to me when I was hearing all the talk about the cost of the traditional Thanksgiving feast? Maybe all the food items for your Thanksgiving feast are available at the grocery store because they are gown in Minnesota? They were not grown in another country and now sitting on a big container ship at a port in California.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

7 Owatonna Events to Fill You With Holiday Cheer

The holidays are arriving with many of Owatonna's longtime favorite events on the calendar. From bright lights to a colorful parade, from art to toys and gifts to a different spin on the "Christmas Story" these activities should add some joy to this time of year. HOLIDAY LIGHTS CRUISE. The...
OWATONNA, MN
Times Record News

Optimist Club Christmas Tree lot opens Friday

The Optimist Club of Wichita Falls will begin their annual Christmas tree fundraiser 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. The Christmas Tree lot is the club’s largest fundraiser of the year. This year, they will have trees at the Boys & Girls Club Football Field, just east of the Central Boys & Girls Club, 1318 6th St.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
bigblueunbiased.com

Several states, cities to give stimulus checks before Christmas

People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
POLITICS
CBS DFW

Invasive Weed Choking Parts Of Stillhouse Hollow Lake

KILLEEN, Texas (AP) – An invasive underwater weed is spreading in a Central Texas lake popular with anglers, tangling boat propellers and threatening the fish. The weed is hydrilla, an aquatic plant initially imported and sold as an aquarium plant in the 1950s that has become one of the world’s most invasive plants. Fishing guide Bob Maindelle says its presence is at an all-time high in Stillhouse Hollow Lake, about 13 miles southeast of Killeen. “So much hydrilla has now grown in Stillhouse that entire coves are now completely inaccessible to boating anglers because the matted vegetation entangles the propellers of both outboard engines and electric trolling motors, thus prohibiting access,” Maindelle wrote recently in the Killeen Daily Herald. The plants are spread by uncleaned boats and form thick mats on water surfaces, changing their pH levels, stripping them of oxygen, restricting native plant growth, blocking nutrients for aquatic animals, and hindering irrigation, recreation and water flow, according to the Texas Invasive Species Institute. Furthermore, it can damage water quality and foster the growth of toxic blue-green algae. Such algae were linked to the recent sudden deaths of multiple dogs at nearby Belton Lake.
KILLEEN, TX
KDHL AM 920

Free Entry to All 75 Minnesota State Parks Today

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced that entry fees at all 75 Minnesota state parks will be waived this Friday, November 26th -- encouraging all Minnesotans to get outside and explore Minnesota's parks & trails. The goal is to encourage families to spend time together with a walk...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

10 Minnesota Things Minnesotans Are Too Nice To Brag About

Maybe it's our Minnesota 'niceness' but there are a lot things which Minnesotans should brag when it comes to our state-- but we're just too nice. Every state thinks it's the best, that it has the best quality of life, and is just generally better than all the others, right? But here in Minnesota, we actually DO have many reasons to be proud of the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and the many unique things for which Minnesota is well known.
CBS Minnesota

Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From swing dancing to disco, and gangsters to ghosts, there’s a place in St. Paul that’s had it all. And now it’s beginning a new chapter. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us to the Wabasha Street Caves in St. Paul. “It just holds a very special place in my heart. And it’s classy,” said owner Faith Pon. If ever there was a cave that was classy, this would be it. The sandstone tunnels and corridors that wind along Wabasha Street got their start as a silica mine in the 1850s. A few decades later, the business evolved...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KDHL AM 920

Little Minnesota Kids: How Do You Cook Thanksgiving Dinner (CUTE)

I've never cooked a Thanksgiving dinner...too many moving parts. God love ya if you're great at all the planning, timing, and stress control, but I would rip my hair out. That doesn't mean I don't know how to do it, though. I have the general idea down. Way better than when I was a kid. Which got us thinking...how does a kid think Thanksgiving dinner gets made?
ROCHESTER, MN
