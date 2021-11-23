ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE TRACK PREMIERE: Imperialist – He Who Mastered Shapes

By Hayduke X
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe Who Mastered Shapes is really the crux of the album, both literally and figuratively. As the longest track, and the fourth of seven, it centers Zenith, with three tracks on either side spreading like the wings of some future vessel, hurtling through space. The track is mid-paced, with layers of...

EXCLUSIVE ALBUM STREAM: Noise Trail Immersion – Curia

Label – I, Voidhanger Records. Back in 2018, Symbology of Shelter by Noise Trail Immersion landed at the #46 spot on my annual top 50. In retrospect, I feel I undervalued that album – it probably should have been somewhere in the top half of the list – but those lists are always just a snapshot of the moment. The album has certainly received more consistent repeat plays since then than other albums which are listed in loftier spots, partly because it has staying power, but it’s fair to say that it’s also partly because I have a physical copy, making it harder to lose track of in the shuffle of my life. There is no danger of Curia, which we are streaming in full here today prior to release, suffering the same fate of being initially undervalued. This fourth album by the band grabbed me by the throat and pulled me into deep, beautiful oblivion from the very first notes. Press play to check it out for yourself, then jump below for my full review AND an interview with the band.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO PREMIERE: Martin Rubashov feat. Sofia Westlin – “Pillars”

When we last heard from Martin Rubashov late last year, the Dark Folk music master was crafting amazing songs with compelling visual companions in the form of cinematic videos. Now he is back with a new single – “Pillars” featuring vocalist Sofia Westlin. The two voices together are marvelous and even the melancholic mood of the song is uplifted by their performance. The single is the precursor to Martin’s new full-length album – Members of The Green Phlox, due out in early 2022 via Despotz Records. Pre-orders are live at the links below, including vinyl. Equally stunning is the brand new music video for the track which you can see below.
Exclusive Single Premiere: DAMIEN “Human” (2021)

DAMIEN is a queer, non-binary artist from Ipswich in Queensland creating captivating alt-electro rock. We are thrilled today to be premiering “Human”, which will be on his next album, Wrong Age. Wrong Race. Wrong Gender, to be released in 2022. The track is a dark synth-driven song, encased in a mesmerising driving beat. It draws influence from industrial and darkwave artists such as Depeche Mode and Nine Inch Nails. “Human” follows on from “Love Myself” which was released in September.
EXCLUSIVE TRACK STREAM: Abscession – Prometheus Unbound

I always love it when I end up being able to premiere my favorite track from a given album, though we (writers) are generally not given the choice. It’s just whatever single the band, label, and/or PR people think should be released next. Today, by chance, I’m thrilled to present what I think is the best track on an extremely consistent album. Prometheus Unbound is mean, a nasty track full of feral riffs, murderous groove, and vile energy. Press play to hear for yourself, then jump below the player to read my full review.
Exclusive: SACRED OATH Premieres “Last Ride Of The Wicked Dead” Lyric Video

Power-thrashers Sacred Oath will release their latest album “Return Of The Dragon” in Europe on November 19 via the Italian label WormHoleDeath Records. Initially released in the US and Canada on April 2 on Angel Thorne Music, Return Of The Dragon has only been available overseas as an import until now.
Singer-Songwriter Karencici Produces an Exclusive Track for HYPEBAE

Earlier this year, music label TEAM WANG announced PANTHEPACK, a new Chinese music group featuring Jackson Wang, Karencici, ICE and J.Sheon. The only female member of the group, singer-songwriter Karencici, along with the rest of her team, has been shaking the country’s music scene with powerful releases like “Too Many.”
Exclusive: Frogpond’s new album TimeThief premieres now(!)

After more than two decades, Kansas City rockers Frogpond return with a new album, TimeThief, releasing this week on local label Black Site. In the late ’90s, the band’s albums for Tristar Music and C2Records, Count To Ten and Safe Ride Home, were radio mainstays, and the band would pack clubs. That debut, Count To Ten, was even produced by Everclear’s Art Alexakis and spawned two enduring classics, “Be” and “Trust?”
Prehistoric Pigs Premiere Video for Title-Track of New Album The Fourth Moon

Italian instrumental three-piece Prehistoric Pigs release their fourth LP, The Fourth Moon, on Nov. 26 through respected purveyor Go Down Records. And if it seems like the album and the moon are perhaps in alignment as regards “fourth,” that’s really just the start of the synergy the Mortegliano trio have on offer throughout the six-song/37-minute riff-ride. Taking the classic desert-style crunch of Kyuss and gradually shoving it out an airlock into free-floating cosmic radiation, Prehistoric Pigs end up on touching on familiar ground, but with a particular emphasis on the hypnotic aspects of groove. That is to say, The Fourth Moon, with its individual pieces uniformly in the five-to-six-minute range, likewise united in their purpose of following with Juri Tirelli‘s guitar leads, is an easy record to follow along its course. More importantly, a fun one.
Premiere: Maria DeHart Shares New Track “Emily”

Portland indie pop artist Maria DeHart debuted last year with her full-length record Opening and quickly followed it up this year with Quarantunes, another collection of cozy and insular bedroom pop gems. Today she’s back again with her latest single, “Emily,” premiering with Under the Radar. “Emily” takes DeHart outside...
Of Mice & Men premieres title track off upcoming ‘﻿Echo’ ﻿album

Of Mice & Men has released a new song called “Echo,” the title track off the band’s upcoming album. “‘Echo’ is a song about one’s growing sensitivity to the transient nature of life, and one’s awareness to the similarities between the current human experience and human experiences of the past,” says vocalist/bassist Aaron Pauley.
Entertainment
Exclusive Video Premiere: Paris Irwin “Tendons” (2021)

Brisbane-based singer/songwriter Paris Irwin has put another step forward on a steep career trajectory with the release of her latest track, “Tendons”. This dark, broody pop song examines the end of a toxic relationship, with the protagonist calling time because she wasn’t being treated appropriately. Her partner tries to pile on the guilt, but she has the realisation that her path is the best way forward. We are thrilled to be premiering the video for this atmospheric track today.
CAROLINE ROMANO RELEASES NEW SINGLE “IRELAND IN 2009” EXCLUSIVELY PREMIERED ON AUDIOFEMME

Today, Nashville-based singer and songwriter Caroline Romano releases her electrifying new single, “Ireland in 2009.” Arriving on the heels of singles “Oddities and Prodigies” b/w “Lonely Interlude,” “The Hypothetical” and “PDA of the Mainstream,” the heavy-hitting new track is another impressive notch in the belt of this alt-pop trailblazer. An...
Bog Wizard – Miasmic Purple Smoke

I was a little late to the Bog Wizard party, reviewing the debut From The Mire only after release. I managed to get to the very worthy Four Tales of the Strange split with Dust Lord only a month and a half late. This time around, I’m planning to have my review published prior to the release date. I suppose you can fact-check that as you read this review. None of this lateness should reflect on the quality of Bog Wizard’s music. Rather, it’s all due to my own inconsistent writing schedule and general business of life. Enough rambling. Let’s talk about the new album.
MAGNET Exclusive: Premiere Of Those Pretty Wrongs’ “It’s About Love” Video

This divisive world could stand a few more songs like “It’s About Love”—even if its message is about as simple as it gets. “I’m a simple guy,” says Jody Stephens, the last living connection to massively influential commercial underachievers Big Star. “I tried to be more complicated about it, but it didn’t work.”
Ed Sheeran releases exclusive Deezer two track EP

Acoustic versions of “Shivers” and “Bad Habits” now available. Ed Sheeran has released a new two track EP featuring acoustic versions of “Shivers” and “Bad Habits” exclusively on Deezer. Fans will be able to watch Sheeran sing the tracks along with his acoustic guitar, live inside the famous Centre Pompidou in Paris, France. The performance takes place in the building’s iconic glass tunnels, suspended high above the Paris skyline.
Exclusive Video Premiere: Brandon Hartt’s “Who I Am”

“When it comes to country music I’m a rebel with a cause,. a God-fearing man that ain’t scared to break the law”. In his new single “Who I Am,” country artist Brandon Hartt puts it all out there for everyone to hear: his love of God and country music, his run-ins with the law and a work ethic that was instilled in him by his father and granddad. Cut from the same cloth as artists like Brantley Gilbert, Brandon’s rough edge and honest lyrics are pure outlaw with a story to tell. Today, Brandon puts a vision to those lyrics with this music video for “Who I Am,” exclusively premiering with The Country Note.
MAGNET Exclusive: Premiere Of Birds Over Arkansas’ “Sunflower”

Sometimes, it’s the most mundane things that set the creative wheels in motion. In the case of “Sunflower”—Birds Over Arkansas’ first new music in five years—it was an insect laying waste to the New Haven, Conn., yard of band cofounders Scott Haskitt and Laura Hartshorn. “Our yard has been very...
