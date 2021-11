The 2022 Winter Olympics held in Beijing from Feb. 4-20 could be missing some recognizable American figures but seemingly won't be without athletes from the country. As Deirdre Shesgreen and Tom Schad noted for USA Today, President Joe Biden confirmed Thursday he is "considering" a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics amid pressure from activists over China's many alleged human rights violations and abuses. This would involve big-name delegates from the United States skipping the Winter Games entirely but would not prevent American athletes from participating.

