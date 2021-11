Battlefield 2042 is taking a severe beating from gamers. User ratings on Metacritic are abysmal across all hardware platforms. The official launch of Battlefield 2042 is just a few days away, but those who purchased the Gold or Ultimate versions started playing earlier, specifically last Friday. In addition, you can play a 10-hour trial as part of your EA Play subscription. This means that many players have already had the opportunity to form an opinion about DICE's latest work and judging by their ratings, this game is far from being perfect, or even decent.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO