Motorola is gearing to unleash the Moto Edge X powered by Qualcomm’s forthcoming flagship chipset in December. While the rumor mill has been calling the chipset as the Snapdragon 898, a new report from today claimed that the U.S. based chip maker will announce it with the “Snapdragon 8 Gen1” name. According to reliable tipster Digital Chat Station, the Lenovo-owned company is planning to launch dual flagships in China in December. These models are said to be powered by an existing Snapdragon 8-series chip and the next-generation 8-series SoC.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO