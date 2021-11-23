ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘All Too Well:’ A Masterpiece Showcasing The Heartbreaking Reality Of Breakups

By Entertainment Writer
New University Newspaper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift released “All Too Well,” a powerful country rock and soft rock ballad that came to be regarded as her magnum opus, on Oct. 22, 2012. Nine years later, Swift released the 10-minute version of this masterpiece for “Red (Taylor’s Version),” her second re-recorded album, as well as a short...

