Pinehurst Turkey Trot 2021

Virgil Abloh, the founder of fashion brand Off-White and the first African American to serve as artistic director for Louis Vuitton, has died at age 41 after a long battle with a cancer. Abloh had been battling cardiac angiosarcoma "privately" since 2019 before succumbing to the disease, according to a...
(NewsNation Now) — Confirmed or suspected cases of the new omicron variant have been reported in several countries just days after it was identified by researchers in South Africa. Here is an updating list of where cases have been detected so far:. Australia and Canada on Sunday became the latest...
CHICAGO -- Jussie Smollett goes to trial Monday on charges that he lied to Chicago police when the former “Empire” actor and R&B singer reported being the victim of a racist and homophobic attack nearly three years ago. Some key moments in the story:. Jan. 22, 2019. — Smollett receives...
JOHANNESBURG — The World Health Organization on Sunday urged countries around the world not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the new omicron variant. WHO's regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, called on countries to follow science and international health regulations in order to...
(CNN) — The public will get a glimpse into the life of the late Jeffrey Epstein as the sex-trafficking trial of his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell gets underway. Opening statements are expected to begin Monday after a jury is empaneled. Federal prosecutors allege the British socialite created a network of...
(CNN) — Dutch police said on Sunday, November 28 that they arrested a married couple who had "fled" from a mandatory government-ordered quarantine. The pair, who AFP identified as a 30-year-old Spanish man and 28-year-old Portuguese woman, reportedly arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol airport on Friday from South Africa, where the new Omicron coronavirus variant was first identified and detected last week.
Canadian officials announced Sunday that the omicron variant of the coronavirus has reached North America, with two cases appearing in Ontario. Top Ontario health officials Christine Elliott and Kieran Moore said in a joint statement that two people who had recently been in Nigeria have tested positive for the variant.
The justices will hear arguments Wednesday over a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks in a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade. The case poses the clearest test yet of the 6-3 conservative court’s trajectory. Conservatives and anti-abortion activists have since 1973 sought to narrow or overturn the...
Comments / 0