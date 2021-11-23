4th and Inches: Podcast Review of the UW's Rocky Times in Colorado

The Washington Huskies will finish the season with a losing record and no bowl game, something that hasn't happened since former coach Steve Sarkisian's first year in the program.

It's been so long, Sarkisian since has coached for USC, the Atlanta Falcons, Alabama and now Texas.

The latest Husky loss was the most confounding of the season with Washington dominating the time of possession and yards gained by a wide margin. Quarterback Dylan Morris threw for 387 yards and the team gained 426 yards of total offense while only giving up 183.

As efficient as they were between the 20-yard lines, the Huskies were awful in scoring situations.

Their first possession was stopped inside the 5 when Luke Wattenberg's snap was mishandled Morris and the fumble returned for an 88-yard touchdown by linebacker Jack Lamb for the Buffaloes.

The Washington offense committed four turnovers, two fumbles and two interceptions.

Devin Culp, filling in for the injured Cade Otton as the lead tight end, took advantage by coming up with 6 receptions for 83 yards, using his large frame well against smaller defenders.

The defense did its part by allowing just one extended drive of 80 yards, which was aided by a roughing-the-passer penalty.

The defense limited Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis to 112 yards through the air, but the Husky offense yet again failed to put enough points on the board to keep their bowl hopes alive.

Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller break down what went wrong in Boulder.