ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

4th and Inches: Podcast Review of the UW's Rocky Times in Colorado

By Trevor Mueller
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N2ay3_0d4Pze7b00

The Washington Huskies will finish the season with a losing record and no bowl game, something that hasn't happened since former coach Steve Sarkisian's first year in the program.

It's been so long, Sarkisian since has coached for USC, the Atlanta Falcons, Alabama and now Texas.

The latest Husky loss was the most confounding of the season with Washington dominating the time of possession and yards gained by a wide margin. Quarterback Dylan Morris threw for 387 yards and the team gained 426 yards of total offense while only giving up 183.

As efficient as they were between the 20-yard lines, the Huskies were awful in scoring situations.

Their first possession was stopped inside the 5 when Luke Wattenberg's snap was mishandled Morris and the fumble returned for an 88-yard touchdown by linebacker Jack Lamb for the Buffaloes.

The Washington offense committed four turnovers, two fumbles and two interceptions.

Devin Culp, filling in for the injured Cade Otton as the lead tight end, took advantage by coming up with 6 receptions for 83 yards, using his large frame well against smaller defenders.

The defense did its part by allowing just one extended drive of 80 yards, which was aided by a roughing-the-passer penalty.

The defense limited Colorado quarterback Brendon Lewis to 112 yards through the air, but the Husky offense yet again failed to put enough points on the board to keep their bowl hopes alive.

Kaila Olin and Trevor Mueller break down what went wrong in Boulder.

Comments / 0

Related
HuskyMaven

Stopping Mighty Max Will Be Huskies' Primary Objective

The University of Washington football team hasn't encountered Washington State running back Massimillano "Max" Borghi in two years, since the end of the Chris Petersen era, a couple of coaches ago. Now is not a really good time, Max, to restore old acquaintances. In the middle of a decidedly emotional...
WASHINGTON STATE
HuskyMaven

Apple Cup Noticeably More Festive Before Kickoff, Huard to Start

All it took was an Apple Cup to bring Husky Stadium alive again after several weekends of low game-day turnouts. The parking-lot and dockside tailgaters were out in much bigger numbers and more festive than in previous weeks. Unlike the Oregon rivalry game, which had some fan crossover, there were...
FOOTBALL
HuskyMaven

Apple Cup is One Big Going-Away Party for Huskies

The Apple Cup is not so much a football game this year, as it's a going-away party. Tears before, and after, are permitted. Gifts and cards are welcome. Take a final Dawg Walk or walk the dog Dubs, whichever comes first. Please rise for one last rendition of the Husky...
TACOMA, WA
HuskyMaven

Huskies Start Huard But Never Get Started; Calamitous Season Ends With Rout

The University of Washington football team settled on a new quarterback for the Apple Cup, letting the Sam Huard era begin. On what should have been a glorious coming-out party, the Huskies still couldn't find anyone, old or new, to play defense up front. No one to push back against Washington State. Get in the way of Max Borghi or Jayden de Laura. And they tried everyone and every formation they could think of to stem the flow of yards.
BELLEVUE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Local
Colorado Football
State
Texas State
Local
Colorado College Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Boulder, CO
HuskyMaven

Husky Stadium Has Been Running on Empty All Season

The true barometer of how bad football has fallen off for the University of Washington is not the Jimmy Lake shove and resulting pink slip, nor the overly embarrassing Montana stumble or even the 88-yard rumble with a fumble. No, the most disturbing development surrounding an incredibly disappointing season for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
HuskyMaven

New Leader Sits Atop Pac-12 Football Power Rankings

It seems like the national polls need an executive order to change the football order of things from week to week. Not our Pac-12 Football Power Rankings. As Jimmy Lake used to say, he's an equal opportunity employer. We've had USC, Oregon and now Utah all crowding the top floor.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#American Football#Inches Podcast Review#Rocky Times#The Atlanta Falcons#Buffaloes
HuskyMaven

Ex-Husky Guard Finds Range Again After Frigid Start with New Team

The news out of the South is encouraging — Erik Stevenson has found his shot. His nice-looking but low-percentage jumper went missing somewhere between Seattle and Columbia, South Carolina, but the former University of Washington shooting guard since has put everyone at ease who has a vested interest in the South Carolina Gamecocks.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Huskies Don't Have Much to Offer Nevada, Lose Tourney Finale

When he played the game, Steve Alford was a hot-shooting guard who could put the ball in the basket, so well that he made a national champion out of the Indiana Hoosiers. On Tuesday at the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Alford, now the Nevada basketball coach, showed he knows how to keep it from going in, too.
NEVADA STATE
HuskyMaven

Bahamas are No Island Paradise for UW Women, Who Lose 60-47

The Bahamas weere no holiday escape for the Washington women's basketball team, which let an early lead slip away and wound up a 60-47 loser to Virginia Commonwealth in the Goombay Splash on Bimini Island. The Huskies (2-2) jumped out to an early 14-6 advantage and led 16-14 after the...
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
HuskyMaven

Fired Not Quite a Week, Lake's Name Pops Up for Job Opening

The Arizona Wildcats need a new defensive coordinator after their current guy, Don Brown, who's known as "Dr. Blitz," on Monday was hired as the head coach at Massachusetts. A wish list of defensive coordinator candidates popped up almost immediately and no one should have been all that surprised by the first name thrown out there — Jimmy Lake.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Huskies Twice Ran Into a Cold Snap in Colorado

Here's how disaster unfolded for the University of Washington football team in Colorado on Saturday afternoon. On first-and-goal from the 3 on the Huskies' opening offensive possession, quarterback Dylan Morris called the signals directly behind center, with H-back Jack Westover lined up behind him. Tailback Cameron Davis started out in...
COLORADO STATE
HuskyMaven

Bob Gregory Takes a Bite of the Apple from Each Side

It's Apple Cup week and Bob Gregory finds himself in the unique position of being a former Washington State safety and linebacker who enters Friday's game as the Washington head coach, albeit as an interim guy. Asked on Monday if he has any issues declaring his allegiance for this rivalry...
WASHINGTON STATE
HuskyMaven

Fresno Defensive Back Pulls Husky Commitment

The fallout from the Mess in Montlake continues. TJ Hall Jr., a Fresno defensive back whose recruiting commitment to the University of Washington always seemed shaky at best, on Sunday morning withdrew his pledge to the Huskies in a social-media posting. A 3-star recruit, Hall originally committed to Arizona but...
FRESNO, CA
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
910
Followers
968
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy