Economy

The new trends shaping consumer behavior and lender success in a purchase market

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow will rising rates and purchase-dominated origination opportunities affect direct-to-consumer channels?. In a purchase market where consumer preferences show a significant shift to online, lenders need to...

mpamag.com

Mortgage analyst highlights Canadian market's 2022 prospects

2022 might prove to be a more volatile environment for the Canadian housing market as a whole, according to mortgage sector observer Rob McLister. This is particularly apparent when taking into account the degree of overvaluation in Canada, McLister said. Citing data from the National Bank, he noted that the total value of Canadian real estate was roughly 500% higher than national disposable income as of Q2, compared to the average of 300% seen before the Bank of Canada’s recent rate-hike cycles.
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Are in-person client meetings a thing of the past?

As mortgage professionals begin to gear up for what’s set to be an eventful 2022, one of the central questions facing them is this: how will clients prefer to interact with their broker or advisor next year?. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the onset of work-from-home arrangements put a stop to...
ECONOMY
bizjournals

3 trends shaping business in 2021

As the workforce shifts back to in-person working after an unprecedented year of economic challenges, many business leaders are grappling with the new need to accommodate a hybrid work model while also recuperating from financial strains and planning for the future. As more and more business is done online and the global economy continues to recover, forward-thinking business leaders should be aware of these three trends — and specifically how they might impact growth and business success in the future.
ECONOMY
mpamag.com

Non-QM specialist launches revamped portal

Non-QM specialist FundLoans has launched a new portal aimed at making loans faster and more intuitive for brokers amid growing popularity for its non-qualified mortgage products. Earlier this month, the Encinitas-based company, which generates more than $50 million a month in loan volume for its jumbo non-QM programs, launched Omnia,...
CREDITS & LOANS
#Consumer Behavior
pymnts

Automotive Industry Market Cap Defies Consumer Appetite for Buying New Cars

On Wall Street, market capitalizations might be viewed as a proxy for how investors view a given company’s prospects, its position in its chosen vertical(s). You no doubt know that companies like Apple and Tesla have, depending on the day, hit trillion-dollar market caps, indicating, by proxy, that investors see these companies as 800-pound gorillas in tech and in electric vehicles (EVs).
ECONOMY
TravelPulse

Google Identifies the Trends That Will Shape the Future of Travel

New research from Google reveals three key trends destined to play a role in travel's continued recovery in 2022, including a rise in "life moments" that people put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The tech giant also projects travel to become more inclusive and purposeful over the next...
INTERNET
bakingbusiness.com

Tate & Lyle lists six consumer trends

LONDON — Tate & Lyle PLC has unveiled six trends that will shape innovation in food and beverage product formulation. They are transparency, plant-based, sugar reduction, gut health, convenience and better-for-you snacking. “By understanding how values, behaviors and appetites are changing, and the drivers behind these shifts, food and beverage...
FOOD & DRINKS
phocuswire.com

Google highlights three trends that will shape travel in 2022

As travel and the industry powering it moves through recovery from the pandemic, Google has identified three key areas that will grow in importance over the next year. According to the online search giant, heading into 2022, travel will become more meaningful, with a rise in “life moments” that were put on hold because of the pandemic.
INTERNET
Economy
beautypackaging.com

Mintel Reveals Global Consumer Trends for 2022

Looking ahead to 2022, Mintel has just announced three trends set to impact global consumer markets in the coming year—and how they will impact markets, brands and consumers. From technology that predicts the success of potential romances to brands tackling COVID-19 'survivor’s guilt' and eco-anxiety, this year’s trends include:. In...
ECONOMY
mpamag.com

Correction risks exacerbated by investor rush – BoC exec

The surge of investors magnetized by the current Canadian housing environment has impelled outsized price growth, in turn amplifying the risk of a correction, according to Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Paul Beaudry. Speculation by these wealthy investors has added fuel to the fire when it comes to home price...
REAL ESTATE
foodlogistics.com

Top 5 Packaging Trends Shaping Food and Beverage Supply Chains

2020 and 2021 have brought a massive wave of unprecedented events and turned the world upside down. The major criminal behind this state of the world is the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. Several industries experienced a gigantic downfall and losses owing to unavailability of raw material supply, reduction in demand and supply and more. Amid all these crises, however, the consumers’ appetite for food has grown profoundly owing to the need for staying healthy and fit. And with this, the demand for packaging used to wrap food items has boosted remarkably. As per a report by Research Dive, the global packaged food products market is projected to garner a revenue of $49,685.2 million in the 2020-2027 timeframe, growing with 6.3% CAGR. This is mainly owing to a steep rise in the consumption of packed food products such as frozen food products during lockdown.
NFL
mpamag.com

Making change that counts this November

This article was produced in partnership with CWB Optimum Mortgage. Mallory Hendry of Canadian Mortgage Professional sat down with Melissa Arrieta, manager of marketing and advertising, to discuss how Optimum is contributing to the conversation this Financial Literacy Month and beyond. Financial Literacy Month has arrived, and all November long...
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Feds pledge investment into Ontario-based shared equity mortgage provider

The federal government has announced that it will be making a substantial investment into shared equity mortgages for first-time home buyers in Ontario. The $1-million federal investment through the government’s Shared Equity Mortgage Providers (SEMP) fund will be in the form of a repayable loan to Arch Canada Holdings. This sum will go to shared equity mortgages that Arch Canada will be providing directly to first-time home buyers in the Golden Horseshoe region of Ontario, with a focus on the city of Hamilton.
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Mortgage debt growth accelerates, but borrowing activity stalls – BoC

Annual growth in mortgage debt is now at one of its fastest rates in over a decade, but the pace of borrowing nationwide is showing a sharp deceleration, according to data from the Bank of Canada. Canada’s mortgage debt balance reached a new record high of $1.77 trillion in September,...
MARKETS
mpamag.com

Expansion on the mind: hiring to meet the commercial demand in 2022

This article was produced in partnership with RCN Capital. Karen Surca of Mortgage Professional America sat down with Christopher Dorin, vice president of sales with RCN Capital to discuss the rapid growth of RCN Capital and its pressing need to meet hiring objectives as demand for commercial loans is on the increase.
REAL ESTATE
mpamag.com

Guaranteed Rate welcomes big name to executive team

Guaranteed Rate has named Ramesh Sarukkai (pictured) as the company’s chief product and technology officer. In this role, Sarukkai will be responsible for extending Guaranteed Rate’s digital product portfolio into new financial services, as well as enhancing its current mortgage products and features. The key hire – who brings 26...
ECONOMY

