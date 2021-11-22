ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

The cold air over the region sticks around into Tuesday

By Scott Sumner
localdvm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForecasted overnight lows look to range from the mid-30s to the lower 30s and wind chills will be in the 20s for most, except teens and even single digits in the mountains. Tuesday will be sunny, cold, and blustery again, with afternoon highs only in the 40s and wind chills...

www.localdvm.com

WKRG

FREEZE WARNING: Temperatures dropping below freezing tonight

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG)- Happy Friday, Gulf Coast! We had a lovely and chilly day today with temperatures around the upper 50’s. Anticipate a COLD night ahead. There is a FREEZE WARNING in place for Greene and George counties in MS, Mobile, Baldwin and Escambia counties in AL and all of our NW FL counties overnight tonight through early Saturday morning. This means below freezing temps are expected for the first time this year in the those spots.
MOBILE, AL
nbc15.com

Passing Clipper brings snow/rain mix Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a chilly Black Friday, a few snow flurries dart past southern Wisconsin on Saturday. A clipper system will bring accumulating snowfall to NE Wisconsin tomorrow. Some places NE of Madison may see a dusting to perhaps an inch. Before the snow arrives, clouds will remain...
MADISON, WI
State
Virginia State
cbslocal.com

Cold Fronts Bring More Than Just Cool Dry Air To South Florida

Miami (CBSMiami) — We all know what to expect with the typical South Florida cold fronts that impact the area from October through March. A warm breeze with a shower and storm is followed by a cooler drier northwest wind as the skies clear. Often we are waking up to temperatures in the 50s with a cool breeze the following morning.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: A Small Cool Down To Start Weekend

DENVER(CBS)- We are watching a dry cold front expected to push thru Colorado on Saturday cooling most temperatures down across the eastern half of the state. This will be a little shock after many highs across the area were in the 60s and low 70s across the region on Friday. Credit: CBS4 A dip in the upper level jet stream will allow cold front to breeze in Saturday morning with a little wind and cooldown. Credit: CBS4 The front unfortunately is dry so other than a shift in wind and a drop in temperatures there wont be much moisture with it. Credit: CBS4 If you got a glimpse of the drought monitor released this week, you can see we are in desperate need of some moisture. See this story from Meteorologist Ashton Altieri. https://denver.cbslocal.com/2021/11/26/colorado-weather-drought-just-worsened-10-in-one-week-with-no-moisture-in-sight/ For the second half of the weekend a warming trend will begin and carry us into next week with more unseasonably warm temperatures. If you are going to the Broncos game it is looking like mid 60s by halftime! Credit: CBS4 There will be a tiny cool down on Tuesday next week and it looks like the next chance for snow in Denver may be next Friday night into the first weekend of December!    
COLORADO STATE
#Thanksgiving
KFDM-TV

Snow, rain, wildfires: Severe weather impacting several parts of the country

WASHINGTON (SBG)- We're 48 hours from what's projected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year, and tonight, people coast-to-coast are preparing for potential disruptions. In the Pacific Northwest, a major rain system is forming. Western Washington is already under a flood watch with forecasters projecting at...
ENVIRONMENT
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
West Central Tribune

WeatherTalk: Arctic air is more than just cold air

To most people, the term, "Arctic air" is a vague reference to very cold wintertime air from up north. When the forecast calls for Arctic air, the general expectation is for weather that is consistently near or below zero degrees Fahrenheit. By definition, however, Arctic air is air which has come to us directly from the Arctic, that area around and north of 66.5 degrees north latitude, or about 1200-1400 miles north of the Dakotas and Minnesota.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

Chilly Today with Snow Showers Late Tonight

Winds will continue to be quite breezy as we head throughout the day, which will result in chilly wind chill values. Wind chill values throughout the day will remain in the upper 20s and 30s. Skies will remain mainly sunny today though changes are on the way for later tonight.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain, Snow Mix Followed By Sunshine

CHICAGO (CBS) — A system moving to the north of our area brings us a slight chance for a few showers today, perhaps mixing with a bit of early morning snow. Friday only reached 30 but today climbs to a season level in the low 40s with partly sunny skies as clouds decrease later in the day. Similar temps on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions. November 27Normal- 43Friday- 30Today- 42Sunrise- 6:56am ForecastToday- Slight chance of a shower with a little snow mixing in early, then some sunshine, high of 42.Tonight- Low of 30Sunday- Sun and 41. A slight weekend warmup.A stray shower today and some sun.Not as cold as Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued in DeKalb, McHenry, Kane counties until noon. Freezing rain and sleet may leave a light ice glaze in these areas.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Slight Rain And Snow, But Mostly Clear Travel Conditions Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Saturday will see some good travel weather for those returning home after visiting friends and family for Thanksgiving. A weak system is moving through the southwestern part of Minnesota, traveling parallel to Interstate 94. The area is slightly warmer than the rest of the state, seeing temperatures in the mid-30s to start out the day. North of the system, there are some quick bursts of snow hitting the north metro, though since it is so warm, the flakes are mostly evaporating before they reach the ground. WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak says there’s a possibility of freezing rain in Benson up to...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: At Least Another Week With No Good Chance For Snow

DENVER (CBS4) – The last weekend of November will be mild and dry across Colorado as a big ridge of high pressure continues to influence the forecast. Saturday will feature highs in the 40s and 50s statewide with a few places on the southeast plains near 60 degrees. If you will be at or above tree line the temps will be in the 30s. Sunday will be another dry and mild day around the state with highs in Denver jumping roughly 10 degrees. Wind speeds should be light with no problems expected if you are planning to go to the Broncos...
COLORADO STATE

