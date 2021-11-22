ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, CO

Adams, Arapahoe, Jefferson counties to institute indoor mask orders beginning Wednesday

By Seth Klamann seth.klamann@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20jYjP_0d4PyXrB00
Dezirae Espinoza wears a face mask while cradling a tube of cleaning wipes as she waits to enter the building for the first day of in-class learning since the start of the pandemic at Garden Place Elementary School on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in north Denver. All students, visitors and staff are required to wear face coverings while in Denver Public Schools regardless of vaccination status with the start of the school year. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Most people in Adams, Arapahoe and Jefferson counties must wear a mask indoors beginning Wednesday, the boards of health for the counties voted Monday, and Denver officials say they will hold a press conference on their own mitigation measures Tuesday.

The votes, which took place within minutes of each other Monday night, reflect the sense of urgency felt by metro area health leaders as hospitals statewide fill up and Gov. Jared Polis continues to oppose a statewide mask order. Lane Dager, of the Jefferson County board, said Monday that he feared the mask order had already come too late.

Dager's board, which ran a seven-hour meeting that stretched into early Monday evening, voted 4-1 to require masks in indoor settings for people who are 3 years of age or older. It's a slight tweak from the initial draft, which included 2-year-olds.

Tri-County Health Department's Board of Health voted 5-1 on a similar order, which includes 2-year-olds.

Both orders begin Wednesday, and both allow businesses to exempt themselves from the masking requirement if they institute a vaccine passport system, which would include patrons showing proof of full vaccination before being allowed entry. Boulder and Larimer counties both have adopted such orders; a Boulder County official spoke in favor of the mandate at the Jefferson County meeting Monday night.

Dawn Comstock, the executive director of Jefferson County Public Health, told the board that she wanted the order to be effective as soon as possible so it would apply when Black Friday shopping begins later this week. The coming holiday season, beginning with Thanksgiving this week, along with the rise of flu season have accelerated officials' fears about statewide hospital capacity, which is being crushed by COVID-19, staffing shortages and a spike in more standard and trauma cases.

Denver, which this month has supported a statewide order, will announce its own measures Tuesday, the city's Department of Public Health and Environment said in an email to The Denver Gazette on Monday. Bob McDonald, the agency's executive director, said Friday that masks and vaccine passports are both on the table, but he declined to be more specific. In the past, metro counties have largely moved in lockstep with each other to ensure uniform uptake of policies.

In Jefferson County, where two hours of public comment was overwhelmingly against a mandate, public health officials said the order was an effort to blunt the spread of COVID-19 while not forcing capacity limits or lockdowns. As hospital beds fill up across the state to unprecedented degrees, local health officials across the state have asked Polis to institute a mask order, among other measures, though he has yet declined to do so.

Health officials from nearly every metro county — including those from Jefferson, Adams and Arapahoe counties — all sent Polis letters earlier this month asking him to institute public health orders including masking and vaccine passports. In its separate letter, the Jefferson County board urged Polis to show leadership and cited "extremely disturbing" fatality trends.

But Polis has not budged, and Comstock, the executive director of Jefferson County Public Health, said Monday it was "very unlikely the state will step in" and institute an order.

As the board weighed changing parts of their draft plan, Comstock stressed the need for the mask order to be put in place immediately, saying that each day "we're losing Jefferson County lives."

According to data presented in both meetings, the state has a 48% chance on its current trajectory to surpass 2,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the coming weeks. That would surpass last year's peak and would strain hospitals' capacity, if not overwhelm it. Polis has stepped in to clear the way for boosters and monoclonal antibody treatments to be more readily accessible, and he's asked hospitals and state leaders to surge 500 more beds by Dec. 15.

As of Monday evening, there were 1,565 Coloradans hospitalized with COVID-19, 83% of whom are unvaccinated. There haven't been that many people hospitalized with the virus in Colorado since the first week of December 2020. There were 81 intensive care beds — just 5% of total capacity — left, plus 635 acute-care beds, 7% of capacity.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Adams County, CO
County
Jefferson County, CO
State
Colorado State
Adams County, CO
Health
County
Denver, CO
Adams County, CO
Government
Jefferson County, CO
Health
City
Arapahoe, CO
City
Jefferson, CO
Jefferson County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
The Denver Gazette

Most Denver offices, city services to close for Thanksgiving

Most Denver offices, facilities and agencies will close Thursday in observance of Thanksgiving Day, the city announced. Closures include all libraries, recreation centers, motor vehicle offices, workforce centers, City Council offices, the mayor’s office, the clerk and recorder’s office, the auditor’s office and all county and state-operated courts. The Office...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

2021 holiday events in and around the Denver area

To add an event, email information to listings@gazette.com. Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Most require registration. HOLIDAY EVENTS Music Nov. 26: Celebrate the Holidays — Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra holiday concert, 4 and 7:30 p.m., The PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $29 and up; parkerarts.org. ...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Board Of Health
The Denver Gazette

SENGENBERGER | 'Strained' hospitals? Blame government

Today, new indoor mask mandates for everyone ages 3 and older are effective within the Tri-County Health Department (Adams and Arapahoe Counties) and Jefferson County. Yes, parents of toddlers: You are hereby ordered to force your small children to wear masks at the grocery store or in the Dunkin Donuts line, even while they are on childcare or school reprieve! Businesses are hereby ordered to make sure of it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Denver Gazette

Explained: Where do you need to wear masks, what's up with vaccine passports and more

By Wednesday, most of the Denver metro area will be required to wear masks in public indoor settings. All of the orders came in a flurry Monday evening and Tuesday morning, as health officials in the area have sounded increasingly urgent alarms about hospital capacity here. So what county has what order? Who's covered? And what's the deal with vaccine checks? What counties have orders? ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Our other seasonal surge: porch pirates

As Black Friday ushers in a holiday shopping season sure to be affected by supply-chain scarcity, Coloradans have another headache to contend with: package theft. SafeWise, an online consumer safety and security resource, found in its recently-released annual report that more than three in four Americans surveyed have had a package stolen in their lifetime. The 1,000-person survey, conducted in collaboration with Cove Home Security, showed the crime surged in the past year, as 64% of respondents said they had a package stolen in the previous 12 months — up from 47% from the year prior. And those who did have something stolen likely had to deal with the nuisance again, as 53.5% of all respondents reported they’ve had multiple packages stolen in the last year. From those numbers, SafeWise estimates 210 million packages have been stolen across the country in the last year.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
The Denver Gazette

Christmas tree permits now available throughout Colorado

Coloradans now have the opportunity to cut down their own Christmas trees in select forests throughout the state with the purchase of a Christmas tree permit. The permits went on sale Wednesday for the Pike-San Isabel National Forest, Cimarron National Grassland and Comanche National Grassland, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Permits for the Pikes Peak Ranger District go on sale Friday.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Lauren Boebert says Mesa County DA is acting professionally in election data breach probe

While U.S. Rep Lauren Boebert says she's satisfied that the local prosecutor helping investigate allegations involving an election data security breach in Mesa County has been acting responsibly and professionally, her former campaign manager, who charged that the FBI broke down her front door and handcuffed her in front of her children last week while serving a search warrant in the case, sees it differently. Sherronna Bishop, a Garfield County resident who ran Boebert's congressional campaign for the first six months of last year through...
MESA COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
896
Followers
1K+
Post
117K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy