Naperville, IL

Mayor of Naperville says it’s time to end state mask mandate

By balthimer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he think it’s time for Gov. Pritzker to end the mask mandate in the state.

Comments / 12

rose bloom
4d ago

it's more than time to stop wearing a useless mask. science is against masks.

