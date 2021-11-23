Mayor of Naperville says it’s time to end state mask mandate
Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico joins Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain why he think it’s time for Gov. Pritzker to end the mask mandate in the state.Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Follow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandevelde Follow @LaurenLapka
Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.
Comments / 12