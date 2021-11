The Flyers will play host to the two-time defending champs tonight, just five days before they return the favor. Philly is coming off another win on the back of Carter Hart, Tuesday’s overtime win against the Flames, while the Lightning arrive having just defeated two strong opponents in the Florida Panthers and the New York Islanders to put them at 8-3-3 on the season, riding an eight game point streak. The Flyers have yet to lose two in a row all year, but they’re also stuck in a pattern that they’d like to break out of tonight, which would be their first back-to-back wins since October 27 and 28 and just their third such pair of the season.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO