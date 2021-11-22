LA Based Artist Wallice Shares New Single “Wisdom Tooth”

Talia Stewart is a dark pop artist whose vocals bring a distinctive jazz style to her alternative/dark pop sound. Often compared to Amy Winehouse, Talia’s darker sound resonates with fans of Billie Eilish, Ashnikko, UPSAHL, Melanie Martinez, Kali Uchis. In 2015, she moved to Nashville, TN, and that same year was featured on Chance the Rapper’s brother, Taylor Bennett’s ‘Broad Shoulders’. Her single, “Throw It My Way.” was released in February of 2018 and received a placement in the CW television series “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.” Her collaboration with Bardo, “Déjame” landed a placement in the CW series “The Flash.” Stewart’s debut EP, Vices and Virtues released in 2018. Her follow-up project, Confessional was released summer of 2019 and saw the lead single “Look Ma No Hands” go viral on TikTok. Her first release of 2021, the mini-EP Murder, She Wrote, is out now.

