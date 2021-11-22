ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LA Based Artist Wallice Shares New Single “Wisdom Tooth”

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHot off a new label change to Dirty Hit (The 1975, Beabadoobee, Rina Sawayama, etc.), L.A. based artist Wallice drops her new single, “Wisdom Tooth,” a collaboration with close friend marinell. Wallice’s new single is a shimmering, bubbly indie pop tune that stirs the pot of a bad romance where feelings...

