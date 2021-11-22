Ridley Scott: TV Script For ‘Alien’ Series Being Written

It’s okay Ridley, you know that there’s a saying about opinions, right? It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that the elite directors such as Ridley Scott, Martin Scorsese, Denis Villeneuve, and even Francis Ford Coppola have made it known that they have little to no respect for superhero movies, but calling them out for poor scripts and ideas, and saying that they’re saved by special effects, now that’s amusing. It’s nothing to be angry or snide about since there’s no need to be petty. But pointing out that Ridley Scott is planning to take on a sequel to Gladiator, a movie in which the main characters were all dead by the end, feels kind of close to hypocrisy since if it does feature the son of Maximus Decimus Meridius, then it’s either going to take on a soap opera feel or a very unrealistic lean that will call for a script that has little to no room for missteps. But hey, it should be a fun script to think about since as I always like to say, a story is valid until it isn’t.

