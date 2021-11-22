ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Ridley Scott: TV Script For ‘Alien’ Series Being Written

By Thomas Tuna
horrornewsnetwork.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRidley Scott–the filmmaker behind the 1979 horror-s/f classic Alien–had some good news for fans this week regarding the planned FX adaptation of the iconic film, according to a report on Variety. The pilot is now being written, Scott said, and plans call for the series to run from eight...

www.horrornewsnetwork.net

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

Ridley Scott Compares The “Exceedingly Disappointing” ‘Last Duel’ Box Office To His ‘Blade Runner’ Experience

Earlier this year, Ridley Scott released the big-budget, period drama, “The Last Duel.” The reviews were generally solid, with many predicting some awards contention in the future. However, when the film hit cinemas, the box office results were terrible, with “The Last Duel” likely becoming one of the biggest bombs of 2021. And if this sounds like the situation surrounding one of Scott’s previous films, “Blade Runner,” you’re not alone thinking about that comparison. In fact, the filmmaker himself would agree.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Gladiator 2: Director Ridley Scott Praises Script for Upcoming Sequel

A sequel to 2000's Gladiator has been in development hell for the past 20 years, and it looks like Ridley Scott may finally begin production on it within the next year or so. The feature ended up winning five Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Actor, and Scott has finally revisited the project. Though the critical acclaim certainly helped Scott at ease with returning to the property, the filmmaker says it was his strong passion for period films that eventually drew him back.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Now Ridley Scott is Criticizing Superhero Movies

It’s okay Ridley, you know that there’s a saying about opinions, right? It shouldn’t be too much of a surprise that the elite directors such as Ridley Scott, Martin Scorsese, Denis Villeneuve, and even Francis Ford Coppola have made it known that they have little to no respect for superhero movies, but calling them out for poor scripts and ideas, and saying that they’re saved by special effects, now that’s amusing. It’s nothing to be angry or snide about since there’s no need to be petty. But pointing out that Ridley Scott is planning to take on a sequel to Gladiator, a movie in which the main characters were all dead by the end, feels kind of close to hypocrisy since if it does feature the son of Maximus Decimus Meridius, then it’s either going to take on a soap opera feel or a very unrealistic lean that will call for a script that has little to no room for missteps. But hey, it should be a fun script to think about since as I always like to say, a story is valid until it isn’t.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Ridley Scott Praises Joaquin Phoenix Performance in Joker

Joaquin Phoenix's version of the Joker impressed Ridley Scott!. Ridley Scott has already made it clear that he isn't a fan of superhero movies. However, there is one comic book film that he was impressed with. Scott admitted that he was blown away by Joker and he has nothing but praise for Joaquin Phoenix's performance in the DC flick.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigourney Weaver
Person
John Landgraf
Person
Ridley Scott
enstarz.com

Your Ears Won't Believe It! 'House of Gucci' Producer Ridley Scott Opens Up About Upcoming 'Blade Runner' Spin-Off Series and 'Alien' Spin-Off Series!

Ridley Scott, the director extraordinaire and recent producer of House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga, Jared Leto, and Adam Driver, has finally broken his silence on the upcoming Blade Runner spin-off TV series pilot. Scott has revealed that the pilot and show bible are completely finished. He revealed on Today, the BBC radio program, "We have already written the pilot for Blade Runner and the bible...So we're already presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, probably the first ten hours." While the production location of the series has not yet been set, the show is already being presented as a ten part series. We are sure this inspired continuation of the story is in good hands with Ridley Scott.
TV & VIDEOS
thedigitalfix.com

Blade Runner TV series in development, says Ridley Scott

Blade Runner, one of the best science fiction movies ever made, is getting a TV series. That’s according to director Ridley Scott, who revealed a pilot has already been written. “We [have already] written the pilot for Blade Runner and the bible,” Scott told Today on BBC Radio 4, as...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror News Network#Fx Network#Nostromo
92 Moose

‘Blade Runner’ and ‘Alien’ Are Getting Live-Action TV Series

When Ridley Scott made Alien in 1979 and Blade Runner in 1982 they could only be movies. Television in that era was not equipped for the budgets, the style, not to mention the adult themes and content of these dark, violent, bleak science-fiction movies. 40 years later, everything has turned upside down. Now cable and streaming television is home to most mature storytelling, while movies are increasingly the exclusive domain of only the biggest of the biggest franchises and the tiniest of indie movies.
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

Ridley Scott reveals show based on Blade Runner, gives update on Alien series

An Alien TV series was officially announced during Disney’s Investor Day last year. Now, the original film’s director, Ridley Scott, has revealed that another one of his iconic movies, Blade Runner, is also getting a television adaptation. While speaking with BBC Radio 4’s Today, Scott said, “We have already written...
TV SERIES
Polygon

Ridley Scott has a 10-episode Blade Runner TV show in the works

Ridley Scott has revealed that a live-action Blade Runner television series is currently being developed, Variety reports. “We [have already] written the pilot for Blade Runner and the bible,” Scott told the BBC this Monday. “So, we’re already presenting Blade Runner as a TV show, the first 10 hours.”. Scott...
TV SERIES
No Film School

Ridley Scott's 'WTF' Interview Is a Must-Listen

We can't wait for more Ridley Scott movies. Look, the pandemic was absolutely atrocious on a global scale, but we got two Ridley Scott movies this year, so let's look on the bright side of things. Scott is a living legend, a filmmaker whose career in commercials, TV, and movies has helped shape the world and our perception of it.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
thedigitalfix.com

Ridley Scott blames failure of The Last Duel on Millennials

Another filmmaker has publicly announced their vendetta against cell phones. During an interview on Marc Maron’s podcast WTF, filmmaker Ridley Scott shared how he blames his latest drama movie, The Last Duel, bombing at the box office on Millennials. The Last Duel, starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Ben Affleck,...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Ridley Scott Talks 'House Of Gucci' And His Career

Sir Ridley Scott, yes you read that correctly, joins the show to primarily discuss his work on House of Gucci, but we dip into aspects of filmmaking from all over his filmography, including this year’s The Last Duel. He talks about embracing stress, how he manages to work on two...
VIDEO GAMES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Horror Films Rate High On Empire Magazine’s Top 100

Top 100 lists may be incredibly subjective (and everybody seemingly has one), but this week’s list of the 100 Greatest Movies compiled by Empire Magazine should put a smile on the faces of horror fans everywhere. The magazine’s editors placed four genre films in their Top 20, according to the...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Ridley Scott: All Guns Blazing

Tom Jolliffe looks at Ridley Scott’s recent tirade against Marvel and Millennials after the box office failure of The Last Duel…. It should have been simple right? Ridley Scott delivers a film for Fox (and in essence through Disney) that is heaving with star power. Matt Damon is A-list, if not box office certified predominantly for one significant franchise. Adam Driver is kind of shit hot as an actor right now, effortlessly prancing between franchise, Oscar bait, quirky auteur work and indie films. Jodie Comer comes backed with a rising popularity and the kind of wave you can ride which comes from starring in a popular TV series (Killing Eve). Scott even maintained that there had been nothing wrong with the promotional campaign. Nothing which left him dissatisfied.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy