Capcom’s banger of a survival horror game Resident Evil Village feels like a classic already, but it was only released in May. The passage of time is truly a horror in and of itself. Because the game was rammed with iconic figures, a lot of the modding has resolved to create a more oddball version of the game. What’s fun about Resident Evil Village is how easy it is to mess up the game’s carefully curated aesthetic with a quick model edit. You can go from Lady Dimitrescu’s dominating anger to (scrolls and scrolls past nude mods) her with a Thomas the Tank Engine face. It’s no less scary, but it’s also a different type of scary. The ‘cartoon train’s face atop a 9ft tall aristocratic cannibal’ kind of scary.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO