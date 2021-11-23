ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck return to LA ahead of Thanksgiving

fox40jackson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are spending time together ahead of the holidays. The lovebirds were seen loading up into a limousine after touching down in a private jet in the City of Angels. A makeup-free JLo wore a beige sweatsuit with her hair up in a messy bun while Affleck...

fox40jackson.com

enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
editorials24.com

Jennifer Garner wears diamond ring, sparks engagement rumors

She’s 13 going on 30 karat. “Elektra” star Jennifer Garner gave an electrifying jolt to rumors that’s she gotten engaged to boyfriend John Miller, when she flashed a glimpse of a huge diamond ring while chatting on an Instagram Live show Tuesday. The 49-year-old Hollywood star showed off the bling...
MALIBU, CA
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Smiles As He Watches J.Lo Leaves His House In A Gucci Fiat — Photos

Ben Affleck looked lovingly at his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez as she drove away from his house in a Gucci-branded car. See the sweet snaps!. Ben Affleck has been spotted smiling while watching his love Jennifer Lopez leave his house. The Oscar winner gazed lovingly at the 2020 Super Bowl Half Time star as she drove away from his Los Angeles home in a black Gucci branded Fiat. He cut a casual figure in a black crewneck sweater while Jen looked chic in a white turtleneck with a pair of gold hoop earrings and her hair pulled back into a messy bun.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cosmopolitan

What Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Body Language Says About Their Rekindled Romance

The aughts are back. And with it comes the revival of one of the 2000’s favorite couples: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (a.k.a. Bennifer 2.0). It’s a been a while, so here’s a refresher: Jen and Ben first got together after filming Gigli in 2002 and what a time it was. J.Lo celebrated their love with her song "Dear Ben" on the This Is Me album, and he was in the "Jenny From The Block" music video, too. Then, they got engaged later that year. But, just days before the epic nuptials were supposed to happen, they called it off. Soon after, they ended their relationship altogether. Since then, each has gotten married, had kids, and gotten divorced. Fast forward to 2021, and J.Lo almost married Alex Rodriguez, while Ben dated Ana de Armas. Following their respective breakups, however, Jen and Ben rekindled their spark.
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lopez addresses whether she'd ever remarry amid Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lopez plays an embarrassed superstar bride in her new rom com, Marry Me, but would she consider walking down the aisle in real life?. Lopez, 52, who has been married three times, spoke with Hoda Kotb on Thursday's Today show about the possibility of tying the knot again now that she's back together with her former fiancé, Ben Affleck.
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez Says She’s ‘100 Percent’ Willing to Get Married Again Amid Ben Affleck Romance

Never say never! Jennifer Lopez isn’t ready to give up on her search for The One — but has she finally found it in Ben Affleck?. The 52-year-old Grammy nominee celebrated her return to romantic comedies on Thursday, November 18, with the first look at her upcoming film Marry Me. While promoting the movie — which also stars Owen Wilson and Maluma — she didn’t rule out the possibility of saying “I do” again someday.
vitalthrills.com

Marry Me Trailer with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson

Universal Pictures today revealed the new trailer and poster for Marry Me, starring Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson and Maluma. The film will open in theaters on February 11, 2022. Packed with original songs by Jennifer Lopez and Latin music sensation Maluma, Marry Me features Lopez as musical superstar Kat Valdez...
Cosmopolitan

Jennifer Lopez wears a bridal-worthy dress for AMAs performance

Last night's American Music Awards (AKA, the AMAs) brought with it some headline-making fashion moments. From JoJo Siwa's dramatic red carpet makeover to host Cardi B's practically unrecognisable gold mask lewk, it was a stylish affair, to say the least. But there's one more incred look we want to bring your attention to: Jennifer Lopez's dress.
