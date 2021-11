As we prepare for the Thanksgiving and Christmas Holidays, the anticipation of spending time with family and friends tends to make the season more delightful. However, visiting homes that may not be childproofed can put your child in danger. There’s a misconception that parents believe they can watch their children closely, even if the house is not childproofed. That’s hard to do when there are numerous people of all ages and various activities taking place throughout the home. Parents and guardians should be mindful of their child’s safety, when visiting someone’s home, for the leading cause of death among children are accidents.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 9 DAYS AGO