ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Dollar stands tall as Powell reappointment firms hawkish Fed bets

By Syndicated Content
hot96.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) – The dollar was near a four-and-a-half-year top against the yen on Tuesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell was reappointed for a second term, emboldening bets on higher U.S. interest rates. At 114.8 yen the greenback is near last week’s peak of 114.97, its highest...

hot96.com

Comments / 0

Related
hot96.com

U.S. bond funds see first weekly outflow in over four months -Lipper

(Reuters) – U.S. bond funds posted a net outflow in the week to Nov. 24 as investors raised bets that the Federal Reserve would become more aggressive in normalizing monetary policy to fight inflation after President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell as chairperson for a second term. According to Refinitiv Lipper data, investors sold U.S. bond funds worth a net $158 million, the first outflow since the week to July 14.
BUSINESS
Washington Post

Biden reappointed Republican Jerome Powell to head the Fed. Why didn’t he pick a Democrat?

President Biden this week renominated the chair of the Federal Reserve, Republican lawyer Jerome H. Powell, for a second term. Biden’s choice came down to Powell or his Fed colleague, Democratic economist Lael Brainard. Liberal Democrats favored Brainard for her tougher approach to regulating banks and addressing climate change. She would also have extended Biden’s record of prioritizing diverse and inclusive appointments. But a broad array of Senate Republicans and Democrats seemed to favor Powell.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Holmes
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lael Brainard
CNBC

Gold edges higher as dollar eases; hawkish Fed limits gains

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,792.05 per ounce by 0137 GMT, after slipping to its lowest since Nov. 4 on Wednesday. Gold prices edged up on Thursday as the dollar eased slightly, but comments from U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers suggesting the central bank could accelerate stimulus tapering weighed on the metal and kept it well below the key $1,800 mark.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Dollar runs on Fed’s Powell nomination, rate hike speculation

US President Joe Biden nominated Jerome Powell for another 4-year term as chief of the Federal Reserve. A new wave of coronavirus is hitting hard on the Old Continent, particularly tough in Western Europe. EUR/USD is still bearish and poised to reach fresh lows, despite near-term oversold conditions. The EUR/USD...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Australian Dollar#Canadian Dollar#Bank Australia#Reuters#Federal Reserve Chair#Japanese#U S Treasury#Westpac#The European Central Bank
investing.com

Analysis-Investors bet Powell's Fed will get more aggressive on inflation

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are betting that newly renominated Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will need to step up the pace at which the central bank is normalizing monetary policy to better grapple with surging consumer prices. For months, Powell has insisted the current bout of inflation is likely...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Dollar soars on Fed Powell’s renomination

The U.S. dollar soared against all of the major currencies after President Biden officially renominated Jerome Powell as Federal Reserve Chairman. Dr. Lael Brainard, the only other realistic candidate will become Vice Chairman when Richard Clarida’s term ends in January. When it comes to central bankers investors generally prefer continuity which explains why the U.S. dollar shot instantly higher when Biden’s announcement was made. After months of uncertainty, investors see today’s decision as a greenlight for further policy normalization. At the beginning of November the Fed said it will begin to taper asset purchases but over the past week, a growing chorus of central bankers are calling for faster taper or rapid removal of accommodation including Vice Chair Clarida, Governor Waller and Fed President Bullard.
BUSINESS
manisteenews.com

Fed's Powell will aim to win a high-stakes bet in 2nd term

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gambled last year that his ultra-low rate policies would help revive an economy that had sunk deep into a pandemic-induced recession. So far, his bet has mostly paid off. Growth and hiring have rebounded faster than anyone expected. President Joe Biden, citing...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Gold Up, Dollar Strengthens as Fed Chair Jerome Powell Confirmed for Second Term

Investing.com – Gold was up on Tuesday morning in Asia, but remained near its lowest level in more than two weeks. Bets on quicker-than-expected interest rate hikes increased after U.S. President Joe Biden nominated incumbent Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to a second term. Gold futures edged up 0.11% to...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
actionforex.com

USD Gains On Powell’s Reappointment

The USD tended to gain against its counterparts yesterday as President Biden chose Jerome Powell for another term in the Fed’s highest post. The reappointment reaffirmed market expectations for a faster tightening of the bank’s monetary policy with rate hikes being possible next year. US stockmarkets tended to provide mixed reactions on the news yesterday, with S&P 500 and Nasdaq being in the reds for the day. As for financial releases we note the release of November’s US Markit preliminary PMI figures, which could provide some volatility for the USD, while the release of respective PMI readings for the Eurozone and the UK could also increase volatility for EUR and GBP pairs today. On the commodities front, we note the headlines by Reuters that the US is set to announce a release from government oil reserves in order to ease the pressure of a tight supply and to lower prices. Oil traders today may also turn their attention on the release of the API weekly crude oil inventories figure, and should another surplus be reported, we may see the bearish tendencies for oil prices intensifying.
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

Powell’s Reappointment Is a Boon for Financial ETFs

Financial sector exchange traded funds rallied Monday as bankers, and industry leaders welcomed President Joe Biden’s nomination of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term. On Monday, the Financial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEArca: XLF) increased 2.0%, Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEArca: FNCL) advanced 1.9%, iShares U.S....
MARKETS
International Business Times

Asian Markets Mixed, Dollar Rises Again As Fed's Powell Gets Nod

Markets were mixed in Asia on Tuesday and the dollar extended gains as investors bet on a quicker pace of monetary tightening by the Federal Reserve after Jerome Powell was nominated to serve a second term as boss and said his goal was to tame the recent spike in inflation.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Analysis: Powell's reappointment gives investors stability

NEW YORK, Nov 22 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's pick of Jerome Powell to continue as Federal Reserve chair reassured investors who said it gave some predictability as the central bank prepares to start hiking rates and slows the pace of bond buying. Many investors had hoped that Powell,...
POTUS
FXStreet.com

Betting on hawkish Fed

S&P 500 reversed from fresh ATHs as spiking yields sent tech packing. Value didn‘t soar but held up considerably better – still, stock bulls are getting on the defensive. Markets have interpreted the Powell nomination as a hawkish choice. I‘ve written the prior Monday:. (…) the Fed is still printing...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy