Milwaukee's 'Dancing Grannies' devastated by parade crash

By TIM SULLIVAN, KATHLEEN FOODY, TAMMY WEBBER - Associated Press
 4 days ago

The short skirts. The sparkly pompoms. The sassy hip sways....

South Africa says travel bans over new variant unjustified

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 26 (Reuters) - South Africa said on Friday that imposing travel restrictions on it because of a newly identified COVID-19 variant was unjustified, after a British ban on flights from southern African countries that others have followed. Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a media briefing that South Africa...
Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
FDA says Merck's COVID-19 pill is effective and the agency will seek advice on risks during pregnancy

Federal health regulators said an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and other experts will weigh in on its safety and effectiveness. The agency isn't required to follow the group's advice.
US lawmakers arrive in Taiwan to meet with local officials

A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taiwan to meet with local officials as part of a much larger delegation trip to visit several Asian nations. “After celebrating Thanksgiving with U.S. troops in Korea, I just touched down in Taiwan. After stops in Japan and Korea, it’ll be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a whole host of economic and national security issues,” Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) tweeted on Thursday.
