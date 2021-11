Hagley Museum and Library, a leader in the field of history of business technology, shares unique artifacts. Through the spring of 2022, UC San Diego’s Design and Innovation Building is hosting a historic exhibition of 19th-century patent models in partnership with Hagley Museum and Library, sponsored by Qualcomm Incorporated. Patent Models: A Celebration of American Invention showcases the breadth and depth of American industry and ingenuity—in telecommunications, medicine, the maritime trades and more. Hagley’s collection, which includes nearly 5,000 patent models, is the largest private collection of its kind and second only to the Smithsonian in scale.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO