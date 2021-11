The Kirksville wrestling team hasn’t talked about February yet. Starting the season in November, they aren’t looking ahead to state. But that doesn’t mean they don’t know about the potential this year’s team has. The Tigers return the bulk of their lineup from last season, so coach James Alter is confident he’ll have 14 wrestlers have success on each night. And with many of those veterans being upperclassmen with state experience, Alter thinks this could be a big season for the Tigers.

KIRKSVILLE, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO