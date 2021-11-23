ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

No. 1 SC women beat No. 2 UConn 73-57 to solidify top spot

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gUsoe_0d4PnWIT00
In this photo provided by Bahamas Visual Services, South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) plays against UConn during an NCAA basketball game at Paradise Island, Bahamas, on Monday. Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 1 South Carolina beat second-ranked UConn 73-57 to win the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis tournament championship. Tim Aylen | Bahamas Visual Services via AP

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Dawn Staley’s top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks turned up their defense in the fourth quarter to turn away UConn.

Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 15 rebounds and the Gamecocks held the No. 2 Huskies to three points in the final 10 minutes of a 73-57 victory in the championship game of the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

“Our players are determined. They are resilient,” said Staley, South Carolina’s Hall of Fame coach. “We knew exactly what we had to do especially on the defensive side of the ball. We had to disrupt. UConn’s a team that’s a well-oiled machine. If you allow them to run their stuff, they’ve made teams look stupid. We had the personnel to disrupt and force them into contested shots.”

This was the 61st meeting between the top two teams in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll and the sixth time it has happened in November. The No. 1 team holds a 38-23 advantage. The last meeting of the top two teams before Monday was between these same squads back in February. UConn was the No. 2 team and won 63-59 in overtime.

The Gamecocks (6-0) wouldn’t let the Huskies (3-1) beat them in the Bahamas, outscoring them 16-3 in the final quarter, setting off a postgame celebration that had South Carolina swaying alongside a Bahamian dance group.

Trailing 52-50 late in the third quarter, South Carolina cranked up its defense, holding UConn without a field goal for 7:38 spanning the final two periods. By the time Evina Westbrook hit a 3-pointer from the wing with 5 minutes left — UConn’s only points of the fourth — the Huskies trailed 63-57.

They got no closer. Destiny Littleton quickly answered with a 3 on the other end to restore the comfortable margin. She had hit a 3-pointer late in the third period to give the Gamecocks a 57-54 advantage heading into the fourth.

“Our defense did a superb job for 40 minutes,” Staley said. “You didn’t see the impact in the first half. It’s in the third and fourth quarters when you start feeling what our defense does to teams.”

Paige Bueckers, UConn’s sophomore sensation, had 19 points to lead the Huskies, who had won nine of the 10 previous meetings between the schools.

With the championship game taking place around the same time the poll is released each Monday, the AP decided to delay the poll for a day so it would reflect the outcome – the second time since the poll began in 1976 that it has been delayed.

The only other time also involved UConn. The second-ranked Huskies were playing No. 1 Tennessee on Jan. 16, 1995, in the first meeting of their storied rivalry. The Huskies pulled off the upset victory and moved to No. 1 for the first time in school history.

UConn couldn’t do it again on Monday.

“I liked 30 minutes of what we did; it was great,” said Huskies coach Geno Auriemma, also a Hall of Famer. “We got tired; our transition game was great in the first half.”

It was an entertaining first half played at the Atlantis Resort inside a converted ballroom that had a spirited crowd supporting both teams. South Carolina jumped out to a 6-0 lead before UConn went on a 20-2 run sparked by senior center Olivia Nelson-Ododa. She had two blocks and drew an offensive foul in the span of a minute during the burst. The Huskies, who once were up by 13, led only 20-14 after one quarter.

The defensive intensity continued in the second quarter as the Gamecocks were able to whittle down their deficit to 36-33 at the half. They continued to chip away in the third quarter before the big run that gave them control of the game.

This was the first of two meetings this season between these teams. The Huskies will visit South Carolina on Jan. 27. Both teams expect to be much improved by the second matchup.

In “the next four months, the team you saw today could be a completely different team. That’s every coach’s hope and prayer,” Auriemma said. “Our team can keep changing every week. Use every experience to build on. … This team, this team’s got some work to do if that’s going to happen. We’re going to have to work really, really hard for that to happen.”

NO. 23 SOUTH FLORIDA 71, NO. 9 OREGON 62

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Elisa Pinzan had a career-high 26 points to go with 10 assists while South Florida scored 28 points off turnovers to beat Oregon in the third-place game at the inaugural women’s Battle 4 Atlantis.

Sydni Harvey added 22 points for the Bulls (4-2), who repeatedly got their hands in passing lanes for deflections that kept interrupting the Ducks’ attempts to establish any kind of rhythm.

Sydney Parrish scored 15 points to lead Oregon (3-2), which committed a season-high 25 turnovers.

NO. 13 MICHIGAN 69, OAKLAND 58

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Naz Hillmon scored 12 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter after Michigan gave up most of an 18-point lead and the 13th-ranked Wolverines pulled away from Oakland for a 69-58 win on Monday night.

Hillmon and Emily Kiser combined for 10 points to close the first quarter to give the Wolverines (5-0) a 19-6 lead. Kiser had a bucket and Danielle Rauch followed a 3-pointer with a three-point play to make it 29-11 in the second quarter. Oakland scored eight-straight points and trailed 33-21 at the half.

The lead ranged from eight to 16 in the third quarter, which ended with Michigan up 50-37.

The Golden Grizzlies (2-3) opened the fourth with an 11-0 run, pulling within 50-48 on Kahlaijah Dean’s 3 with 7:27 to go. Three times Hillmon and Oakland traded baskets but one was a Olivia Sims 3-pointer for Oakland so twice it was a one-point game.

Michigan closed on a 13-3 run in the last five minutes as the Golden Grizzlies went 1 for 7 with two turnovers.

Kiser had 11 points and Rauch 10 for Michigan and Hillman grabbed 11 rebounds for her 36th double-double.

Dean led Oakland with 15, Brianna Breedy added 11 and Sims 10.

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Oregon State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
FanSided

Florida football has a new head coach according to Wikipedia

Someone decided to update Billy Napier’s Wikipedia page to make him the next head coach of the Florida football program. After firing former head coach Dan Mullen, the Florida football team is in dire need of a new program builder, someone along the lines of Billy Napier of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Clemson football fans furious at UNC for ruining ACC Championship hopes

With just minutes remaining between UNC and NC State, Clemson football fans had to be thinking the Tigers could be ACC Championship Game bound. Had you told Clemson football fans early in the season that Dabo Swinney’s Tigers would have a shot at the ACC Championship Game as they entered the final week, many might not have believed it. The team was struggling but, alas, they hit their stride and to make the conference title game, they needed an NC State loss to North Carolina and then a Wake Forest loss to Boston College.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geno Auriemma
Person
Dawn Staley
Times Daily

South Carolina, UConn top women's AP Top 25; Indiana No. 4

After an impressive win, Indiana has vaulted to its best ranking ever: No. 4 in The Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew...
INDIANA STATE
bubearcats.com

Women’s Basketball Beats Canisius 73-56

VESTAL, N.Y. – Junior forward Clare Traeger scored a career-high 21 points, lifting Binghamton (2-0) to a 73-56 win over Canisius (0-2) in a non-conference women's basketball game on Saturday afternoon at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. With the victory, the Bearcats are off to a 2-0 start for the third time in four seasons.
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uconn#South Carolina Gamecocks#Aliyah Boston#Hall Of Fame#The Associated Press#Bahamian
KTLO

Bueckers scores career-high 34, No. 2 UConn women beat Arkansas

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Paige Bueckers started off her sophomore season with a career day. The reigning AP Player of the Year scored a career-high 34 points, making 15 of her 19 field goal attempts, and No. 2 UConn beat Arkansas 95-80 on Sunday. “When you go 15 for 19...
ARKANSAS STATE
Stamford Advocate

UConn women open season of high expectations against team that beat them last season

STORRS — If UConn’s exhibition game this past Sunday was the dress rehearsal, then this Sunday is opening night. Cue the lights, the cameras and an arena of loud, screaming fans. No longer will mistakes on the court be causally brushed away — starting Sunday, every play and every basket counts for a team with the usual national title aspirations.
SPORTS
KEYT

Hillmon, No. 13 Michigan women beat UMass Lowell 73-54

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Naz Hillmon scored 19 points, Emily Kiser had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 13 Michigan beat UMass Lowell 73-54. Hillmon scored seven straight Michigan points in the second quarter, Kiser scored their next seven, and the Wolverines led 39-26 at the break. Hillmon scored the first four points of the third quarter to start Michigan’s 20-2 run. Six different Michigan players scored during the run. Maddie Nolan added 18 points, making a career-high 6 of 7 3-pointers for Michigan. Danielle Rauch had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.
MICHIGAN STATE
spartanavenue.com

Michigan State Basketball: 3 bold predictions vs. UConn in Battle 4 Atlantis

Michigan State basketball opened the Battle 4 Atlantis with a clutch two-point win over an unbeaten Loyola Chicago team led by former assistant Drew Valentine. With the win, the Spartans got to sit back and watch as their next opponent would be playing in the following game as UConn took on Auburn. The winner of that game would head to the semifinals to play the Spartans and the Huskies held on to win in double overtime, scoring 115 points along the way.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
bubearcats.com

Women’s Basketball Loses 67-57 to Cornell

VESTAL, N.Y. – Theresa Grace Mbanefo finished with 27 points and 13 rebounds, powering Cornell (2-2) to a 67-57 win over Binghamton (2-1) in a non-conference women's basketball game on Wednesday night at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center. The game marked the Bearcats' third straight home contest to open up the 2021-22 season.
BINGHAMTON, NY
92.9 The Ticket

UMaine Women Win 2nd In a Row – Beat BU 59-57

The UMaine Women's Basketball Team won their 2nd game in a row, defeating Boston University Sunday afternoon 59-57 BU led 15-9 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 28-22 at the end of the 1st Half. Maine outscored BU 19-10 in the 3rd Quarter to take a 41-38 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WYFF4.com

No. 1 South Carolina beats second-ranked UConn 73-57

New Providence — (AP) - Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 1 South Carolina beat second-ranked UConn 73-57 to win the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis tournament championship. This was the 61st meeting between the top two teams in the women’s AP Top 25 poll and the sixth time it has happened in November. The last meeting of the top two teams before Monday was between these same squads back in February. UConn was the No. 2 team and won 63-59 in overtime. The Gamecocks wouldn’t let the Huskies beat them in the Bahamas, outscoring them 16-3 in the final quarter. Paige Bueckers had 19 points to lead UConn, which fell to 3-1. South Carolina is 6-0.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Times Leader

Times Leader

5K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy