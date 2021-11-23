Ted Nugent says he wants to give Kyle Rittenhouse 'a lifetime supply of ammunition'

(WWJ) -- Ted Nugent says he wants to give “a lifetime supply of ammunition" to Kyle Rittenhouse, the 18-year-old who was acquitted by a Wisconsin jury last week.

The 72-year-old Michigan rocker, speaking on a recent episode of the podcast “Rock of Nations with Dave Kinchen,” said he is going to “get a hold of Kyle Rittenhouse and I'm going to provide him a lifetime supply of ammunition."

Nugent, known to be an outspoken conservative, hasn’t been afraid to speak his mind on a number of topics in the past, including Second Amendment rights.

On the podcast, he said he’d “like to begin the Kyle Rittenhouse Tactical Masterclass because as a young man, boy did he do good. He knew that weapon,” according to the Detroit Free Press .

A jury on Friday found Rittenhouse not guilty of a number of charges -- including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety -- for shooting three men, two of whom died, at a protest against police brutality last summer in Kenosha, Wisc.

Rittenhouse’s defense team argued during the trial that he was acting in self-defense at the protests, which were sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake in the suburban lakeshore town between Chicago and Milwaukee.

Rittenhouse, meanwhile, told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson that he “is not a racist person.”

​​"This case has nothing to do with race. It never had anything to do with race. It had to do with the right to self-defense," Rittenhouse shared with Carlson in an interview that was set to air Monday night.