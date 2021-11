Guilty? Certainly not that white boy from Antioch, Illinois, but certainly all three white men who participated in the 2020 murder of a black jogger named Ahmaud Arbery. So, the "long and dirty toenails" defense did not work. I'm sure there's an America where killing a black man for showing toenails that white supremacists find offensive is totally justified, but that America, which is not impossible, did not make an appearance in the Brunswick, Georgia, courthouse today. CNN: "Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael and William 'Roddie' Bryan Jr. were found guilty of murder in Arbery's death. Each faces the possibility of life in prison."

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO