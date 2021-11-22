How To Get All Accessories in Pokemon BDSP

After 15 years and endless clamoring from the online community, Game Freak finally released a remake of their fourth-generation games, “Pokémon Diamond” and “Pokémon Pearl.” Titled “Brilliant Diamond” and “Shining Pearl” (“BDSP”), the community had finally been given what they wanted. However, Game Freak was coming off a string of underwhelming games, with some believing that 2010’s “Pokémon Black” and “Pokémon White” were the last good games in the franchise. Furthermore, when Game Freak revealed that the art style would be designed to resemble the chibi-like features of the Nintendo DS titles, it felt like a step back because they weren’t properly utilizing the technology of the Nintendo Switch.
