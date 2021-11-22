ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Get All Accessories in Pokemon BDSP

By Zeeshan Sajid
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccessorizing is a feature of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, where you get to style up your looks according to the various accessories that you can find throughout the game. This guide will tell you how to get accessories and their various uses in Pokemon BDSP. How To...

Pokemon BDSP Version Differences

If you’re looking to learn about all the differences between the upcoming Pokemon Gen IV games, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, then you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll be going over all the version differences that exist between Pokemon BDSP. Pokemon BDSP Version Differences. The much-awaited...
Pokemon BDSP Status Conditions

Status Conditions are negative effects caused by an opponent that can severely damage the overall performance of your Pokemon in a battle. However, with status conditions added to the mix, there are cures for it as well. In this guide, we’ve given the cures for all Status Conditions in Pokemon BDSP.
Pokemon BDSP Pikachu Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Pikachu is the face of the Pokemon franchise. As such, what true fan wouldn’t want the adorably awesome lightning fur ball as a Pokemon. If you were wondering the same thing, wonder no more, as we bring you the guide that will tell you all you need to know about Pikachu and his location in Pokemon BDSP.
Pokemon BDSP All Poketch Apps and HM Locations Guide

In this guide, we will tell you how to obtain the Poketch, what are its uses and all of the Poketch App and HM Locations in Pokemon BDSP will also be listed here for your convenience. Pokemon BDSP Poketch App Locations. The Poketch is an essential wearable that all trainers...
How to Defeat Gym Leader Fantina in Pokemon BDSP

Battling the 8 gym leaders and claiming their badges to take on the Pokemon league is your main objective in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. In this guide, we will be telling you how to defeat Gym Leader Fantina in Pokemon BDSP. Pokemon BDSP Gym Leader Fantina. Fantina is...
Pokemon BDSP Electirizer Location: How to Evolve Electabuzz into Electivire

Electivitre is a solid choice for an Electric-type Pokémon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl (BDSP), but evolving Electabuzz into Electivire with an Electirizer – try saying that three times fast – can prove to be a difficult task. In this guide, we will show you exactly where to find an Electirizer, so you can evolve your Electabuzz into the fierce Electivire.
How to Change Clothes and Hairstyle in Pokemon BDSP

Character customization is a feature in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that allows you to create a custom character of your choice. From choosing its clothes to its skin tone, you have all the options available for use. In this guide, we’ll be showing you how to change Clothes and Hairstyle in Pokemon BDSP.
Pokemon BDSP Ribbons Guide

In Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, 39 ribbons are available for players to collect. In this Pokemon BDSP Ribbons guide, we’ll show you how to get all of these Ribbons. Pokemon BDSP Ribbons. Ribbons can be obtained in the following ways in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Speaking...
How to Defeat Champion Cynthia in Pokemon BDSP

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Cynthia is the Champion trainer, and you will have to defeat her in order to etch your name in the Hall of Fame. In this guide, we will explain how to defeat Champion Cynthia in Pokemon BDSP. How to Defeat Champion Cynthia in...
How to unlock the mystery gift feature early in Pokemon BDSP

So there’s actually two ways to unlock the mystery gift feature in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. One is by progressing normally through the game and clearing the third gym in Veilstone City. The other is a lot earlier in Jubilife City, right after the first gym!. Head to...
Pokemon BDSP Best Team Composition

To help you out with creating the most overpowered team possible in Pokemon BDSP, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you the best team you can build in the game, and we’ll dive deep into why each Pokemon was selected for the team. Pokemon BDSP Best Team. Building...
How to Defeat Aaron (Elite Four) in Pokemon BDSP

Aaron is one of the Elite Four in Pokemon Brilliant Diamon and Shining Pearl. In this guide, we will get you up to speed with everything that you need to know in order to overcome the Elite four Aaron in Pokemon BDSP. Pokemon BDSP Elite Four Aaron. Aaron is the...
Pokemon BDSP Recovery Items Guide

In this guide we’ll be focusing on providing you with a list of all Recovery Items used in Pokemon BDSP. When fighting against higher level Pokemon, there’s a higher possibility to get injured causing a loss of HP, PP or even Status Condition. This is where your Recovery Items save...
How to get the Oval Stone in BDSP

The Oval Stone is a special item in the Pokemon series that you’ll need to evolve a particular Pokemon. This guide goes over what is the Oval Stone and how to get it in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Read more about the items you can get in BDSP.
Game Review: Pokemon BDSP

After 15 years and endless clamoring from the online community, Game Freak finally released a remake of their fourth-generation games, “Pokémon Diamond” and “Pokémon Pearl.” Titled “Brilliant Diamond” and “Shining Pearl” (“BDSP”), the community had finally been given what they wanted. However, Game Freak was coming off a string of underwhelming games, with some believing that 2010’s “Pokémon Black” and “Pokémon White” were the last good games in the franchise. Furthermore, when Game Freak revealed that the art style would be designed to resemble the chibi-like features of the Nintendo DS titles, it felt like a step back because they weren’t properly utilizing the technology of the Nintendo Switch.
