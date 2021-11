Pokemon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl return the series to its Generation IV roots, simplifying a game series that’s become absolutely enormous — and even back then, we had Evolution Items. The infamous Evolution Stones are back, and they’re particularly rare in this region. Finding them all can be a huge pain, so we’re going to help you track down all the Evolution Items to fully evolve your favorite Pokemon. We’ve already found the Fire Stone, Dawn Stone, and Leaf Stone — and there are many more to find. We’ll continue to hunt them down and update this article with the info you need.

