Video Games

How to Dig for Treasure in Pokemon BDSP

By Editorial Team
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the guide, we will tell you how to dig for treasure in Pokemon BDSP and get your hands some rare loot that will help you on your rise in the Pokemon league. To begin with, one should interact with yellow spots on the walls to initiate the process of finding...

Pokemon BDSP Best Starter Pokemon Guide

Choosing your Starter Pokemon has always been a very important and difficult task for novice trainers as they try to figure out which Pokemon will be best suited for their journey and playstyle. This guide aims to help you choose The Best Starter Pokemon in Pokemon BDSP as you journey once again through the Sinnoh region.
Pokemon BDSP Turtwig Location, How to Evolve, Type and Abilities

Turtwig is a Grass-type Pokemon and one of the three starters you can choose from at the start of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. If you went with Piplup or Chimchar, this Pokemon BDSP Turtwig guide will provide you with Turtwig’s location as well as other info to catch it.
Pokemon BDSP Jubilife City Clown Locations Guide

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you will have to chase after some clowns for a reward. Strange right? But in order to receive the Poketch you will need to collect all the coupons from these clowns. This guide will give you details about all the Pokemon BDSP Jubilife City Clown Locations.
How to Defeat Champion Cynthia in Pokemon BDSP

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Cynthia is the Champion trainer, and you will have to defeat her in order to etch your name in the Hall of Fame. In this guide, we will explain how to defeat Champion Cynthia in Pokemon BDSP. How to Defeat Champion Cynthia in...
How to Defeat Gym Leader Gardenia in Pokemon BDSP

In Pokemon Shining Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, there’s a formidable line-up of Gym Leaders. In this guide, we will be showing you how to Defeat Gym Leader Gardenia in Pokemon BDSP. How to Defeat Gym Leader Gardenia in Pokemon BDSP. Gardenia is one of the Gym Leaders in Pokemon...
Pokemon BDSP Evolution Stones Locations

In Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl you can introduce a mysterious, evolutionary stone to one of your Pokemon. Whoever is compatible with it, will evolve. It is a pleasant surprise to see a Pokemon evolve in such a way and in this guide, we will go through all the Evolution Stones available in Pokemon BDSP.
Pokemon BDSP Move Tutor Locations Guide

Pokemon you get in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl aren’t just restricted to their own moves and abilities. With the help of move tutors, you can teach all your Pokemon new moves. In this guide, we will provide you with all the Move Tutor locations in Pokemon BDSP so you can teach your Pokemon new abilities.
Pokemon BDSP Type Effectiveness Chart

Considering the huge variety of Pokemon available in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, knowing the right combinations to counter your opponents is extremely necessary. This is where Type Effectiveness comes in and below we have all the details to help your figure out Type Effectiveness in Pokemon BDSP. Pokemon BDSP...
How to Defeat Flint (Elite Four) in Pokemon BDSP

Flint, a member of the Elite Four in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, is quite the formidable foe and can cause problems for you but that’s exactly what we are here for. In this guide, we will help you defeat Flint in Pokemon BDSP. We will be giving you an overview of his powers and a basic strategy to beat him.
How to unlock the mystery gift feature early in Pokemon BDSP

So there’s actually two ways to unlock the mystery gift feature in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. One is by progressing normally through the game and clearing the third gym in Veilstone City. The other is a lot earlier in Jubilife City, right after the first gym!. Head to...
Pokemon BDSP Best Team Composition

To help you out with creating the most overpowered team possible in Pokemon BDSP, we’ve prepared this guide where we’ll be showing you the best team you can build in the game, and we’ll dive deep into why each Pokemon was selected for the team. Pokemon BDSP Best Team. Building...
Pokemon BDSP Recovery Items Guide

In this guide we’ll be focusing on providing you with a list of all Recovery Items used in Pokemon BDSP. When fighting against higher level Pokemon, there’s a higher possibility to get injured causing a loss of HP, PP or even Status Condition. This is where your Recovery Items save...
Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
How to Defeat Lucian (Elite Four) in Pokemon BDSP

After you’ve successfully defeated the Elite Four Flint in the Pokemon League, it’s time for you to beat your next opponent! Elite Four Lucian is one of the toughest and versatile members of the Sinnoh League. In this guide, we’ll walk you through all the basic information need to defeat Lucian in Pokemon BDSP and the tactics to beat him.
Halo Infinite Player Numbers Are Triple Battlefield 2042’s

Halo Infinite has previously been shown to be one of the biggest multiplayer launches ever on Steam, and it seems to be holding strong after nearly a week. News has come out now from @BenjiSales on Twitter that Halo Infinite player numbers on PC are triple that of Battlefield 2042’s, its main competition.
Christmas Gift Idea: Get a Kindle Oasis Bundle With Cover & Adapter For $225 At Amazon

With the holidays on the horizon, the Black Friday deals are certainly in abundance. Amazon recently lowered the price on many of their sought-after items, including the best TVs, the best tech products, and more.  As part of its Black Friday extravaganza, Amazon is offering a Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle with cover and adapter for $224.97, which is a great deal given its regular retail price of $309.97. This bundle will allow you to save a few bucks while giving an amazing gift this holiday season. Grab it for yourself or tuck one under the tree for someone special.    Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle  Packaged with an Amazon fabric cover and power adapter, this ad-supported Kindle Oasis offers 32 GB and WiFi capability. The 7-inch Paperwhite display offers a beautiful display with adjustable warm lighting. It’s thin, lightweight, and waterproof for easy use in your home, in the bath, or by the pool or beach. Buy: Kindle Oasis Essentials Bundle $224.97 (orig. $339.97) 34% OFF       Love what you’re seeing? Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and be the first to hear about new product launches, the latest trends and can’t miss deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
