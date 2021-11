The city is expected to provide a new, large conference center space in the Oak Ridge Civic Center on the side facing toward the band pavilion. City Manager Mark Watson announced this new location for a conference center at a recent City Council work session and at a previous Industrial Development Board meeting. He told The Oak Ridger the city aims to have the new conference room be larger than spaces provided at the Doubletree Hotel. In an interview, he said the conference center may be divisible into smaller rooms, as well.

OAK RIDGE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO