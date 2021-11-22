ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

GM exploring electric boats, buys 25% stake in engine maker

Herald-Palladium
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — General Motors is testing the water in electric boating...

www.heraldpalladium.com

Axios

GM plunges into electric marine transport

General Motors' expanding electric vehicles' business left dry land Monday when the auto giant announced it's acquiring a 25% stake in the electric boating company Pure Watercraft. Why it matters: "The investment in Pure Watercraft represents the first time GM will commercialize all-electric marine products and applications," Mark Lubin, a...
ECONOMY
wsau.com

GM to begin Hummer electric pickup deliveries in December

DETROIT (Reuters) – General Motors Co will begin deliveries of its GMC Hummer electric pickup truck in December, the brand’s chief said on Tuesday. The top-of-the-line “Edition 1” of the Hummer will have an electric driving range of 329 miles, Duncan Aldred told reporters on a conference call. (Reporting by...
CARS
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Cars
Truth About Cars

Offshore Funds: GM Sinks $150 million into Electric Boat Company

Making waves, treading water – the list of puns for this type of investment is nearly endless. In a deal reported by The Detroit Free Press, General Motors has plowed $150 million into a Seattle-based startup company called Pure Watercraft. The outfit makes electric outboard motors and batteries for marine applications.
BUSINESS
dbusiness.com

GM Acquires 25% Stake in Pure Watercraft to Advance Electric Propulsion

General Motors Co. in Detroit has acquired a 25-percent ownership stake in Pure Watercraft, a Seattle-based company that specializes in creating all-electric boating solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The collaboration between GM and Pure Watercraft advances a shared vision to promote sustainability through an expansion of zero-emissions...
DETROIT, MI
The Verge

94.1 Duke FM

Owosso-based boat maker set to expand

OWOSSO, MI — Governor Gretchen Whitmer says Crest Marine in Owosso is investing one-million-dollars into an expansion that will create 100 new jobs. The governor joined officials at the facility in Owosso yesterday to make the announcement. Crest Marine is a pontoon manufacturer. State officials say the Michigan Strategic Fund...
OWOSSO, MI
arcamax.com

GM invests in outboard motor start-up to make all-electric boating

General Motors is looking to take its zero emissions strategy offshore ... literally. GM said Monday it has acquired a 25% ownership stake by investing $150 million into Pure Watercraft, which now values Pure Watercraft at $600 million, said GM spokesman Mark Lubin. That deal is made up of "in kind commitments and capital." GM is not disclosing how that is spilt up at this time, he said.
BUSINESS
UPI News

GM wades into electric boat sector with 25% stake in marine motor company

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Auto giant General Motors announced on Monday that it's bought a significant stake in a company that manufactures electric boat motors. The automaker said it's bought a 25% stake in Pure Watercraft in a venture that aims to "combine GM technology with Pure Watercraft propulsion systems to expand all-electric marine transportation."
ECONOMY
Carscoops

GM Goes Anchors Aweigh As Company Announces Electric Boat Investment

General Motors isn’t afraid of the water as they’ve been supplying engines to the marine industry for more than a century. However, the company is going electric and now their marine ambitions are following suit as the automaker has acquired a 25% stake in Seattle-based Pure Watercraft. Pure Watercraft isn’t...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

GM Takes 25% Stake In Pure Watercraft

General Motors Co (NYSE: GM) has acquired a 25% ownership stake in Pure Watercraft, a Seattle-based all-electric boating solutions company. The financial terms were not disclosed. The agreement combines GM technology with Pure Watercraft propulsion systems to expand all-electric marine transportation. "GM's stake in Pure Watercraft represents another exciting opportunity...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
General Motors
Economy
Economy
Cars
Cars
The Verge

GM backs electric boat startup in $150 million deal

General Motors has taken a 25 percent stake in Pure Watercraft, a Seattle-based startup that makes electric outboard motors and batteries for boats, CNBC reports. The deal is worth $150 million, though that’s split between cash and payment-in-kind contributions from GM. The two companies didn’t tell CNBC what that split will look like, but GM “will become a supplier of components to Pure Watercraft, a co-developer of new products, and will provide engineering, design and manufacturing expertise to help [Pure Watercraft] establish new factories,” according to the report.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

GM eyes electric boats in new investment

General Motors has acquired a 25% stake in Pure Watercraft, a Seattle-based startup specializing in electric boats and outboard motors. GM will provide Pure Watercraft with direct supply chain and manufacturing assistance and access to its parts catalog and electric vehicle components as the companies partner to create a line-up of all-electric marine products and applications. Specific product offerings from GM's collaboration with Pure Watercraft will be disclosed at a later date.
ECONOMY
CNET

CAR AND DRIVER

yicaiglobal.com

24/7 Wall St.

bizwest.com

